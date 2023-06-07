Attorney Tony Buzbee Will Defend AG Ken Paxton

Tony Buzbee will lead Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s defense team, representing the now-suspended attorney general and is the third high-profile Houston lawyer to be a part of the impeachment trial.



Buzbee initially took to Instagram on Friday evening to announce that he would be defending Paxton. However, shortly after the social media post was deleted and no further comments were made by the attorney.



On Tuesday, Buzbee addressed the matter, returning to Instagram and said he would be holding a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to provide further detail regarding the “fatally flawed impeachment.”



He said his team hopes for a “fair, reasoned and transparent” process in the Texas Senate, according to the social media post.



This is not the first time that Buzbee will be defending a Texas politician, as he was part of the team that represented former Governor Rick Perry when he was indicted in 2014 for abuse of office for threatening to veto funding for the public integrity unit of the Travis County district attorney’s office.



He faces Dick DeGuerin and Rusty Hardin, two other prominent local attorneys that were appointed to be lead prosecutors for the House in the case against Paxton last week.



Buzbee went head-to-head with Hardin in the case regarding sexual harassment and assault allegations made against then-Houston Texas quarterback Deshaun Watson by more than two dozen women.



The lawyer also ran for public office in 2019 against now-Mayor Sylvester Turner and lost.



The Senate announced they will meet to set the rules of the trial on June 20. There is no exact start date yet, but it is set to begin before August 28.



Members of this chamber will decide the politician's fate after reviewing the 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton address alleged abuses of office including accepting bribes, assisting political donor Nate Paul and misspending office funds.