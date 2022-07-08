Texans QB Davis Mills Odds on Yardage, Touchdowns, and Turnovers Posted

How will Davis Mills perform in his second season as Houston Texans starting quarterback? It's perhaps the most important non-Astros sports question in the city this year. In his rookie year, in 2021, Mills played in 13 games, started 11, and finished the season as, subjectively and in many statistical respects, one of the top two rookie quarterbacks for 2021.
Here were Mills' numbers for the entirety of his rookie season:
GAMES: 13
STARTS: 11
RECORD: 2-9
COMPLETIONS: 263
ATTEMPTS: 394
COMP %: 66.8 percent
YARDS: 2,664
TD PASSES: 16
INTERCEPTIONS: 10
PASSER RATING: 88.8
SACKS (Yds): 31 (206 yards)
It was a take of two seasons for Mills. There were his first six starts after taking over for an injured Tyrod Taylor after Week 2:
GAMES: 6
STARTS: 6
RECORD: 0-6
COMPLETIONS: 132
ATTEMPTS: 191
COMP %: 69.11 percent
YARDS: 1,255
TD PASSES: 6
INTERCEPTIONS: 7
PASSER RATING: 82.3
SACKS (Yds): 19 (124 yards)
And then there were his last five starts, after replacing an ineffective Tyrod Taylor after Week 13:
GAMES: 5
STARTS: 5
RECORD: 2-3
COMPLETIONS: 117
ATTEMPTS: 171
COMP %: 68.42 percent
YARDS: 1,258
TD PASSES: 9
INTERCEPTIONS: 2
PASSER RATING: 102.4
SACKS (Yds): 9 (62 yards)
For some perspective, Mills' 82.3 passer rating in his first six starts, if performed over the course of the whole 2021 season, would have placed him 28th overall, just ahed of Jacoby Brissett. Mills' 102.4 passer rating in his final five starts, would have placed him 7th, just AHEAD of Tom Brady! When you add up that positive trend, along with the fact that the pass defenses the Texans face in 2022, on average, ranked 18th in pass defense DVOA on Football Outsiders, I get very intrigued by these Davis Mills season prop bets, courtesy of BetOnline.ag:
Davis Mills Passing Yards 2022 Regular Season
Over/Under 3650½
Davis Mills Passing TD's 2022 Regular Season
Over/Under 22½
Davis Mills Passing Interceptions 2022 Regular Season
Over/Under 14
I'm feeling good about two overs — passing yards and touchdowns — and one under on interceptions. Let's put a sawbuck on each one and ride the Mills Express in 2022!
