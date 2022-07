Texans QB Davis Mills Odds on Yardage, Touchdowns, and Turnovers Posted

How will Davis Mills perform in his second season as Houston Texans starting quarterback? It's perhaps the most important non-Astros sports question in the city this year. In his rookie year, in 2021, Mills played in 13 games, started 11, and finished the season as, subjectively and in many statistical respects, one of the top two rookie quarterbacks for 2021.Here were Mills' numbers for the entirety of his rookie season 13112-926339466.8 percent2,664161088.831 (206 yards)It was a take of two seasons for Mills. There were his first six starts after taking over for an injured Tyrod Taylor after Week 2:0-613219169.11 percent1,25582.319 (124 yards)And then there were his last five starts , after replacing an ineffective Tyrod Taylor after Week 13:2-311717168.42 percent1,258102.49 (62 yards)For some perspective, Mills' 82.3 passer rating in his first six starts, if performed over the course of the whole 2021 season, would have placed him 28th overall, just ahed of Jacoby Brissett. Mills' 102.4 passer rating in his final five starts, would have placed him 7th, just AHEAD of Tom Brady! When you add up that positive trend, along with the fact that the pass defenses the Texans face in 2022, on average, ranked 18th in pass defense DVOA on Football Outsiders, I get very intrigued by these Davis Mills season prop bets, courtesy of BetOnline.ag I'm feeling good about two overs — passing yards and touchdowns — and one under on interceptions. Let's put a sawbuck on each one and ride the Mills Express in 2022!