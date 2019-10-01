Houston By the Neighborhood: Cross Creek Ranch in Fulshear

While Texas still has its fair share of wide open spaces, it's rare to find a 3,200-acre tract in the Houston metropolitan area. But Johnson development Corporation found just that with Cross Creek Ranch, a master-planned community in Fulshear, minutes west of the Grand Parkway.

The parcel of land spans two different school districts — Katy ISD and Lamar Consolidated ISD —but initial building was on the Katy side while developers waited for new schools to be built within Lamar.

According to an August press release from Total PR, all of the development in Katy ISD will be completed by the end of 2020, which will include 28-foot townhome properties, a gated neighborhood with 90-foot properties, and homesites for builders ranging from 50 to 80 feet.

Now that four Lamar CISD schools have been built within two miles of Cross Creek Ranch, it's expected that the remaining development will be completed within five years. That includes space within the master-planned community for an elementary school, should the district decide it's needed.

Cross Creek Ranch features Adventure Island with a splash and spray park and a 140-foot water slide. Photo by Johnson Development

But not everybody is interested in "all shiny and new." There are merits to becoming the second or third owner of a home, ranging from lower pricing to the advantages of mature landscaping, installed shutters, or having the inevitable wrinkles smoothed out by the initial owners.

Built in 2012, the two story luxury home at 27502 Pepper Trail Court is just listed on the market. Constructed by Village Builders, the four bedroom home (shown at the beginning of this story) sits on a cul-de-sac and features a large back yard with a pool, infinity spa with cascading falls and fountains, a tanning ledge and two fire pits. Continue that outdoor lifestyle with a covered patio and pergola. Homebuyers will discover other upgrades within, including travertine tile, hardwood floors, arched doorways and enhanced molding. Rhonda Berry-Pohlman, a Realtor with Pohlman Property Group, Keller Williams Premier Realty, has just listed this 5,143 square foot home for $660,000.

Dan Klawer of Keller Williams Signature has listed the property at 27610 Maverick Run Lane. Photo by James Evans/Premier Realty Services

Dan Klawer, a Realtor with Keller Williams Signature, shares his love for the master-planned community. "Basically Cross Creek Ranch offers some of the best quality of life in terms of the construction, the amenities in the neighborhood, and longterm it has one of the better resale values in all of Houston. It's a well-planned community."

He tells us that, ironically, he lives in the next subdivision over but feels that Cross Creek Ranch is one of the best. "The quality of the master planned layout of the neighborhood makes it an incredible place to live. There are miles of walking trails that go by waterways which also, I would add, helps with flood control. Pretty much everything on this west side of Houston is designed for flood control with lots of retaining ponds."

Klawer has the listing for the five bedroom traditional home at 27610 Maverick Run Lane, built on a cul-de-sac with a large trapezoidal-shaped back yard with enough space for a private waterfall pool, kitchen and bar, poolhouse with shower, televisions and surround sound. Built by Trendmaker homes in 2012, the interior features a dramatic curved staircase in the entry, a master suite with tray ceiling, and a media/theater room. Klawer has listed this 5,315 square foot home for $649,900.

Jared Greenberg of Keller Williams Premier Realty has listed the property at 31 May Water Lane. Photo by Mel Garrett

Among the amenities at Cross Creek Ranch are Adventure Island Water Park, an Italian Maid Café, a boardwalk overlooking a community wildlife and bird sanctuary, the Canine Commons dog park, and more than 30 miles of hike and bike trails.

That desirability of living in tandem with nature is evident in the five bedroom Mediterranean style home at 31 May Water Lane. Built in 2010 by Kickerillo, it's already outfitted with plantation shutters, manicured landscaping, and a built-in home generator (just in case). The interior includes a wood-paneled study, panoramic views of the lake from the two-story living room, and three wood-burning fireplaces. Explore it for yourself on the virtual tour. Jared Greenberg, with Keller Williams Premier Realty, has listed this 4,695-square foot home for $725,000.

When it comes to new construction, Trendmaker Homes has been in the community since 2008. With five neighborhoods and properties priced from the $400,000s to the $700,000s, the Texas-based builder continues to see a steady demand. Other builders include Avanti Custom Homes, Chesmar Homes, Darling Homes, Highland Homes, Lennar, Newmark Homes, Partners in Building, Perry Homes, Taylor Morrison, and Village Builders.

Of course there's a retail corridor anchored by an H-E-B, and access to the Westpark Tollway due to its expansion, but the master-planned community has sweetened the pot with a few community events designed to draw the crowds.

There's a Market & Home Tour on October 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with tours of model homes and artists displaying paintings, woodwork, jewelry and handcrafted items. Then come back December 20 from 5-8 p.m. for the Blizzard Bash when 55,000 pounds of snow will be piled into a snow tube hill and play area, plus they'll have bounce houses, a petting zoo, pictures with Santa and a DJ.

For more information about Cross Creek Ranch, visit crosscreektexas.com.