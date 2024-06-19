Navigation
Alberto Is Officially A Tropical Storm, And He Is Bringing Wet Weather To The Houston Area

June 19, 2024 11:24AM

The probable path of the center of Tropical Storm Alberto. Model by NOAA
Alberto officially reached tropical storm status late Wednesday morning as it advanced toward landfall in the Western Gulf of Mexico. . Rainfall, coastal flooding and wind picked up closer to the coast, and light showers trickled in areas further inland.

The National Hurricane Center took to X to alert residents that Alberto is a large system and its effects would likely be felt far from the storm's center to the coastal regions of Texas and northeastern Mexico.

The center indicated that Alberto’s rainfall could cause considerable flash and urban flooding and new and renewed river flooding across this area and into South Texas.
According to Eric Berger, a meteorologist with Space City Weather, there will not be a serious risk of flooding in the Houston metro area — unlike in areas south of the city, such as southern Brazoria County, Bay City and Matagorda Bay, where higher rainfall is expected.

The region south of Houston is also at risk of higher tides and coastal flooding, with winds climbing up to 40 mph. In the city, winds are forecasted to peak Wednesday afternoon, potentially reaching 25 or 30 mph.

Light rainfall, or what Berger refers to as “nuisance showers,” is expected to persist throughout Wednesday morning, with a potential for additional rain in the afternoon or evening.

This story will be updated as needed.
Faith Bugenhagen is on staff as a news reporter for The Houston Press, assigned to cover the Greater-Houston area.

