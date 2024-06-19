Alberto Is Officially A Tropical Storm, And He Is Bringing Wet Weather To The Houston Area

The National Hurricane Center took to X to alert residents that Alberto is a large system and its effects would likely be felt far from the storm's center to the coastal regions of Texas and northeastern Mexico.
The center indicated that Alberto’s rainfall could cause considerable flash and urban flooding and new and renewed river flooding across this area and into South Texas.
According to Eric Berger, a meteorologist with Space City Weather, there will not be a serious risk of flooding in the Houston metro area — unlike in areas south of the city, such as southern Brazoria County, Bay City and Matagorda Bay, where higher rainfall is expected.
10AM CDT June 19: #Alberto forms in the western Gulf of Mexico. Tropical storm conditions are expected today within the warning area. Alberto is a very large system with rainfall, coastal flooding, and wind impacts extending far from the center. For more visit… pic.twitter.com/GuFJfQVx6d— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 19, 2024
The region south of Houston is also at risk of higher tides and coastal flooding, with winds climbing up to 40 mph. In the city, winds are forecasted to peak Wednesday afternoon, potentially reaching 25 or 30 mph.
Light rainfall, or what Berger refers to as “nuisance showers,” is expected to persist throughout Wednesday morning, with a potential for additional rain in the afternoon or evening.
