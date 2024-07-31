Another United Airlines Flight Requires Deep Clean After "Medical Issue"

United Airlines crew and passengers vomiting due to a “biohazard” from a passenger and flight diverted to Dulles as UA2477 (Boeing 737-800 IAH-BOS) this afternoon.



For the second time in two months, a United Airlines flight diverted to an emergency landing after a customer experienced a medical issue in the air.“It sounds like it’s quite bad back there. It’s still really bad,” an unidentified pilot can be heard calling into a control tower on an audio recording shared to. “The crew is vomiting, and passengers all around are asking for masks, etc.”The pilot suggested a potential stop in Cleveland and described the on-board incident as a potential biohazard. He recommended that the aircraft get on the ground as soon as possible.The flight left Houston on Sunday to head to Boston but took a detour to Washington Dulles International Airport in North Virginia. The airline's statement about the incident did not include any details regarding the medical problem but confirmed it caused the emergency landing.United officials said the flight was delayed over five hours, during which the plane received a deep clean. None of the 155 passengers or six crew members required medical assistance. The plane eventually made its way and landed safely in Boston on Sunday night.This comes roughly two months after another United Airlines flight arrived in Houston from Vancouver and was quarantined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of the 163 passengers on board, 25 had recently gone on a cruise and reported gastrointestinal symptoms while on the plane.The Houston Fire Department arrived, evacuated three passengers, and treated them on-site. The aircraft was then taken out of service and thoroughly cleaned before operating again.A CDC spokesman confirmed that public health officers from the organization’s Houston Port Health Station worked with emergency medical personnel to evaluate those who were sick on the flight in late May.The ill passengers on the May flight did not meet CDC criteria for further public health follow-up as most only reported mild stomach-related issues, and none had a fever in-flight or after. Health authorities did not provide details or information about what illness the passengers on board had contracted.