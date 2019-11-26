 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Going up in smoke?
Going up in smoke?
Screen shot

The Plot Thickens in the Great Turkey Leg Hut Restaurant Case

Margaret Downing | November 26, 2019 | 10:19am
AA

The true reason that neighbors filed suit against Turkey Leg Hut restaurant was not noise or smoke "but rather the desire to eliminate a popular and busy restaurant from Plaintiffs' neighborhood," according to a defense motion filed Monday in the case.

At 2 p.m. today, John Zavitsanos, attorney for owners Nakia Price and Lyndell Price will argue that the temporary restraining order signed against the restaurant in the Third Ward on November 20 be dissolved and invites the court to "visit the site in person so it can evaluate whether there is a true health concern at play, rather than simply relying on affidavits, none of which stat that they are made on personal knowledge."

A certain degree of bad faith is at issue according to the defendants who said that plaintiffs have been planning this lawsuit for months, deciding to spring it on them right before Thanksgiving.

Related Stories

In the original lawsuit, several neighbors complained about difficulty breathing because of the heavy smoke coming from the smokers used to cook the turkey legs. Chris Feldman of Feldman & Feldma argued that the legal maneuver came only after months of unsuccessfully trying to get the restaurant to clean up its act.

But the defendants say that the neighbors aren't trying to bring the restaurant into compliance with health and environmental codes  — they just want it shut down and moved out of the area. They also write that the two-year delay in appealing for action is "inexcusable" since the restaurant "reached its current smoking capacity in 2018 and has had steady sales and operations throughout 2019. In other words, there has been no sudden increase in a nuisance."

Impressively enough, the defendants' motion states that "On, average, the Turkey Leg Hut sells $33,00 or more in turkey legs daily.

"As the restaurant's name implies, turkey legs are the backbone (ha!) of the business."

The petition:

2019-11-25_Defendant_Turkey_Leg_Hut_s_Emergency_Mtn_to_Disso.pdf
 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >