The Houston Press Scores Two Wins in Regional First Amendment Awards

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free.
Houston Press contributor Craig Malisow has received two first place awards in the First Amendment Awards competition sponsored by the Fort Worth chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
The journalism contest covered publications in Texas and Oklahoma.
Malisow won in the Business News category of the large print/online division for "Peddling Door to Door Sales as Fast as They Can." Judges wrote: "Exhaustively reported, well-told tale that (almost) gets to the bottom of age-old sales worker exploitation scheme."
He also took first in the General News category in the same division for “Shipping Dogs Out of State to a Better Life or Hell. Who Knows?” Judges wrote: "The journalist raises several interesting points for discussion and possible reform in this well-written, engaging and well-reported piece."
Keep the Houston Press Free... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Houston with no paywalls.