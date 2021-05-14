The Houston Press Scores Two Wins in Regional First Amendment Awards

Door to door sales and a look at dog placements resulted in two wins in regional First Amendment Awards.

Houston Press contributor Craig Malisow has received two first place awards in the First Amendment Awards competition sponsored by the Fort Worth chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

The journalism contest covered publications in Texas and Oklahoma.

Malisow won in the Business News category of the large print/online division for "Peddling Door to Door Sales as Fast as They Can." Judges wrote: "Exhaustively reported, well-told tale that (almost) gets to the bottom of age-old sales worker exploitation scheme."

He also took first in the General News category in the same division for “Shipping Dogs Out of State to a Better Life or Hell. Who Knows?” Judges wrote: "The journalist raises several interesting points for discussion and possible reform in this well-written, engaging and well-reported piece."