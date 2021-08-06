Support Us

Houston's Derrick Lewis Plans to Swang and Bang at UFC 265

August 6, 2021 4:30AM

Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis at UFC Fight Night in Austin.
Photo by Jack Gorman
Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis at UFC Fight Night in Austin. Photo by Jack Gorman
click to enlarge Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis at UFC Fight Night in Austin. - PHOTO BY JACK GORMAN
Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis at UFC Fight Night in Austin.
Photo by Jack Gorman
The world’s top MMA association returns to Houston for UFC 265 on Saturday. The action packed event includes the Interim Heavyweight Championship bout between H-town’s own, Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis and Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane. The hometown fighter is a hard-hitting brawler that shares the record of most UFC KOs. His opponent, Gane is an athletic French kickboxer that started fighting in MMA only 3 years ago and comes into the Bayou City with an impressive 9-0 record. Lewis has the opportunity to secure gold against him and, if he can walk away with the belt, then Mayor Sylvester Turner needs to hold a parade of swangers through downtown to celebrate the new champ.

click to enlarge The Black Beast at UFC Fight Night in Austin. - PHOTO BY JACK GORMAN
The Black Beast at UFC Fight Night in Austin.
Photo by Jack Gorman
Fans can soak in the excitement leading up to the fights at the ceremonial weigh-ins for all of the athletes competing at the event at 4 p.m. on Friday. It will be held at the Toyota Center, open to the public and free of charge.

click to enlarge Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis attacks Ilir Latifi during UFC 247 at the Toyota Center. - PHOTO BY JACK GORMAN
Derrick "The Black Beast" Lewis attacks Ilir Latifi during UFC 247 at the Toyota Center.
Photo by Jack Gorman

The main card for Saturday night:

Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane 
Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz
Vicente Luque vs. Michael Chiesa
Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill
Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney

Match-ups begin at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, August 7. Limited UFC tickets are available through the Toyota Center website. $90 and up.
Jackson is a freelance photographer and writer covering a variety of music and sporting events in the Houston area.
Contact: Jack Gorman

