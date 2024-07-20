Sheila Jackson Lee Has Died of Pancreatic Cancer

"I am deeply saddened by the death of my dear friend and colleague, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. From City Hall to the Halls of Congress, Sheila Jackson Lee has served her constituents well. She has written and passed key legislation and has stood on the floor of the United States House of Representatives speaking passionately for the interests of her district and the country she loved. She has worked with and advised Presidents of our great country, met with global leaders, and has been embraced by world renowned artists. But her work on the ground, in some of the poorest and under-resourced communities; the channeling of billions of federal dollars back to her district; her presence at someone’s bedside, giving words of comfort to families who lost loved ones; her appearances at places of worship and events showcasing the global diversity of our City; and her uncanny ability to be everywhere, working every day for those who needed a champion, made her truly exceptional.



Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who revealed in June that she was being treated for pancreatic cancer, died Friday. She was 74 years old.Her family released a statement that announced her death.A fierce fighter for the rights of minorities and women, Jackson Lee was also known for her propensity for showing up for for photo ops and for being tough on her staff. The longtime politician was defeated in her attempt to become mayor of Houston last year by fellow Democrat John Whitmire but soon after announced her decision to try to retain her Congressional District 18 seat. She won the March primary against former Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards. The district is heavily Democratic and she was expected to win in the November 5 general election.Jackson Lee had held her congressional seat for 30 years.Local Demopcratic politicians quickly released statements lauding Jackson Lee's career.. Former Mayor Sylvester Turner wrote:Congressman Al Green wrote: "This is a great loss to people across the globe suffering injustice. Although we've lost her physical presence, her spiritual presence will continue to reside in all who knoew her."Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis wrote: Through crises and disasters – as well as triumphs – Sheila's ceaseless and unwavering dedication to those she represented served as an inspiration and source of strength to me in my career. She exhibited this dedication every day through her deeds, actions and accomplishments. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and confidante who leaves behind a legacy of single-minded commitment to our community."