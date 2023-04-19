Supreme Court's Justice Alito Extends Previous Hold on Abortion Drug Ruling

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Wednesday extended his earlier hold on a lower court ruling that would have imposed significant restrictions on access to the abortion pill Mifepristone.
Alito’s move gives the Supreme Court more time to consider the case whether the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling that, among other things, would not allow the drug to be distributed by mail, or whether the justices should wait for further appeals.
Just last week, Alito issued a similar order, placing a temporary hold after the case went to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals following an initial ruling by U.S District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk which suspended the Food and Drug Administration’s long-standing approval of the drug.
Plaintiffs in the case said that they were calling for a reversal of the FDA’s approval due to the administration’s alleged lack of adequate safety testing of the medication.
The Fifth Circuit issued its own hold on Kacsmaryk’s decision, but placed restrictions that the FDA had lifted earlier including shortening the ability to take the drug – not past seven weeks into the pregnancy – and making it illegal to send Mifepristone via the mail.
The Biden Administration and a manufacturer of Mifepristone have called for the Supreme Court’s intervention. If it stands, even residents of states where abortion is legal would be bound by the Fifth Circuit’s restrictions.
The administrative stay was put in place by Alito as he has jurisdiction over the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. The stay gives the justices until Friday to decide on the case.
Alito’s previous hold called for the decision to be made by 11:59 p.m. EST Wednesday night. He also called on the plaintiffs of the case to respond on or before noon Tuesday. The final briefs in the case were filed overnight Tuesday night with plaintiffs asking the Supreme Court to keep the restrictions that were placed on Mifepristone’s usage from the Fifth Circuit’s ruling.