If you have Valentine's Day plans, it should be dry, but the temperature could change during the day with the arrival of a front.EXPAND
If you have Valentine's Day plans, it should be dry, but the temperature could change during the day with the arrival of a front.
Weather Week: More Ups and Downs For Valentine's Week

Jeff Balke | February 11, 2019 | 6:00am
From spring to winter and back again, Houston's February has been a bizarre roller coaster of unseasonably warm  weather followed by periods of cold, gray days. This past weekend, a week of highs in the 70s were transformed into a cold damp couple of days with temperatures never climbing out of the 40s. As the old saying goes, if you don't like the weather in Texas, wait.

This week, we'll see much of the same and that is to say there will be a little bit of everything, but nothing quite as cold as this last weekend or as warm as last week.

On Monday, temperatures will reach the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. Morning could have some patchy fog as well. As yet another front approaches, there will be a chance for some showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the evening hours. We aren't expecting a ton of rain, but some areas might get up to an inch of precipitation.

Things will clear out for Tuesday and Wednesday for the most part with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s. The coldest morning will be Tuesday with lows in the upper 30s. But that should rebound overnight Wednesday as a southerly flow returns ahead of yet another front.

Thursday will see another gray, cloudy and warm day with highs in the 70s. Another front will move through the area, but this probably won't be accompanied by any rain and temperatures won't be quite as cool. So, if you have plans for Valentine's Day dinner, expect cooler temperatures in the evening and cloudy skies.

Friday, if the forecast holds, should be the precursor to a rather beautiful and cool weekend, but we'll get to that later in the week. Between now and Friday, best to keep and umbrella, a jacket and maybe a pair of shorts with you because you could need all of them over the next few days.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

