Weather Week: More Ups and Downs For Valentine's Week

If you have Valentine's Day plans, it should be dry, but the temperature could change during the day with the arrival of a front.

From spring to winter and back again, Houston's February has been a bizarre roller coaster of unseasonably warm weather followed by periods of cold, gray days. This past weekend, a week of highs in the 70s were transformed into a cold damp couple of days with temperatures never climbing out of the 40s. As the old saying goes, if you don't like the weather in Texas, wait.

This week, we'll see much of the same and that is to say there will be a little bit of everything, but nothing quite as cold as this last weekend or as warm as last week.