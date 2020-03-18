 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Justin Verlander underwent groin surgery the Astros announced on Tuesday.
Justin Verlander underwent groin surgery the Astros announced on Tuesday.
Photo by Jack Gorman

Justin Verlander Out Six Weeks After Groin Surgery

Jeff Balke | March 18, 2020 | 4:30am
AA

File this under things to be done when the coronavirus shuts down your league. It was announced on Tuesday that pitcher Justin Verlander would miss six weeks after undergoing successful surgery on his groin. This, it would seem, is unrelated to the lat injury he sustained during spring training.

Fortunately, it would appear the Astros ace will have plenty of time to heal up. Major League Baseball announced on Monday that opening day would be delayed until at least mid-May. Several minor league players have tested positive for COVID-19 as many continue to work out at spring training camps, something that will likely end soon as well.

Verlander's injury was not considered serious and was to be treated with rehab were the season to start sooner, but given the delay due to the virus outbreak, he had the surgery, which is the prudent choice. He was already expected to miss opening day with the lat injury.

While baseball pushed back opening day to mid-May, there is a good chance it will be moved again giving Verlander plenty of time to rehab. Of course, most teams are going to need time to prepare before the season starts, perhaps at least two weeks of "summer" training, extending Verlander's healing time.

If there was ever a good time to need surgery for an injury, this would be it. Hopefully, the coronavirus will begin to ebb around the time baseball sees fit to restart the season and the Astros presumptive opening day starter will be ready to go.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >