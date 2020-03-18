Justin Verlander Out Six Weeks After Groin Surgery

File this under things to be done when the coronavirus shuts down your league. It was announced on Tuesday that pitcher Justin Verlander would miss six weeks after undergoing successful surgery on his groin. This, it would seem, is unrelated to the lat injury he sustained during spring training.

Fortunately, it would appear the Astros ace will have plenty of time to heal up. Major League Baseball announced on Monday that opening day would be delayed until at least mid-May. Several minor league players have tested positive for COVID-19 as many continue to work out at spring training camps, something that will likely end soon as well.

Verlander's injury was not considered serious and was to be treated with rehab were the season to start sooner, but given the delay due to the virus outbreak, he had the surgery, which is the prudent choice. He was already expected to miss opening day with the lat injury.

While baseball pushed back opening day to mid-May, there is a good chance it will be moved again giving Verlander plenty of time to rehab. Of course, most teams are going to need time to prepare before the season starts, perhaps at least two weeks of "summer" training, extending Verlander's healing time.

If there was ever a good time to need surgery for an injury, this would be it. Hopefully, the coronavirus will begin to ebb around the time baseball sees fit to restart the season and the Astros presumptive opening day starter will be ready to go.