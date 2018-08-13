Weather Week: Heating and Drying Up

Temperatures around the Houston area the last few days have been almost mild considering normal summer weather thanks mostly to cloud cover and occasional spots of rainfall. Not everyone saw precipitation, but a widespread area saw between 1 and 5 inches of rain over the last seven days according to the National Weather Service.

This week, we should settle into a slightly drier period as high pressure moves back into the area. As a result, temperatures should increase a bit. Additionally, we're going to have another round of Saharan dust to contend with.

Monday through Wednesday will be warm and dry with only a slight chance of a stray afternoon shower. Highs should be in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 80s. A fairly large cloud of Saharan dust that moved in Sunday will stick around until probably Tuesday, so if you have upper respiratory issues, take it easy outdoors.