Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Education

Is HISD Not Pooling its Resources?

May 19, 2022 6:41AM

The pristine Washington High pool.
The pristine Washington High pool. Photo by Adam Zuvanich

Booker T. Washington High has a multimillion swimming pool, but no swim team.

Nearby Heights High has a swim team, but no pool on campus.

Both are Houston ISD schools so it seems some sort of cooperation could be worked out. But as Adam Zuvanich, editor of The Leader and Fort Bend Star details  this week in a story both fascinating and frustrating, to date Washington administrators have denied Heights swimmers access to the pool.

And it has lain unused for months, after costing taxpayers millions to build.

We recommend you read more at "Standing Water."
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.
Contact: Margaret Downing

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation