Is HISD Not Pooling its Resources?

Booker T. Washington High has a multimillion swimming pool, but no swim team.
Nearby Heights High has a swim team, but no pool on campus.
Both are Houston ISD schools so it seems some sort of cooperation could be worked out. But as Adam Zuvanich, editor of The Leader
and Fort Bend Star
details this week in a story both fascinating and frustrating, to date Washington administrators have denied Heights swimmers access to the pool.
And it has lain unused for months, after costing taxpayers millions to build.
