Deshaun Watson Among Top Three Candidates For League MVP

The Houston Texans' win this past Sunday in Kansas City was not something most people were predicting (although some people — AHEM — did), but what was easily predictable was the resulting coverage of the Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson, IF indeed the Texans were able to pull off the upset. Well, they did pull off the upset, and sure enough, Watson is now the darling of every "embrace debate" sports television show on cable.

We will see how long the Texans can ride this wave of acclaim, as they could give it all back this weekend against a rested (bye week, y'all) and plucky Indianapolis Colts squad, a team that was equally dominant against the Chiefs in Kansas City in Week 5 as the Texans were in Week 6. For now, here is Watson's new place in the galaxy of NFL stars....

Updated NFL MVP odds at Caesars Sportsbook:



Russell Wilson +200

Patrick Mahomes +250

Deshaun Watson +400

Christian McCaffrey 10-1

Tom Brady 12-1

Aaron Rodgers 14-1 — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkesESPN) October 14, 2019

So Deshaun Watson is third on the MVP board with a patch of upcoming schedule conducive to making a continued move up the board. Since arriving in the league in 2017, Watson has been a constant on short lists of players to accomplish key milestones early in his career. Here are a few examples, updated after Sunday's win:

· Eclipsed 7,500 career passing yards in his 29th career game, which ties for the second-fastest in NFL history behind only Kurt Warner (27 games) · Registered his sixth career game with at least one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown, which ties Josh Allen for the second-most games with a passing and a rushing touchdown in the NFL since 2017 (Dak Prescott, 10) · Owns 57 career passing touchdowns through 29 career games, which is the fifth-most in NFL history, trailing Dan Marino (70 from 1983-85), Patrick Mahomes (64 from 2017-19), Kurt Warner (63 from 1998-01) and Matthew Stafford (60 from 2009-11) · Owns 7,508 career passing yards through 29 career games, which is the fifth-most in NFL history, trailing Kurt Warner (8,129 from 1998-01), Matthew Stafford (7,840 from 2009-11) Dan Marino (7,782 from 1983-85) and Marc Bulger (7,656 from 2002-04)



Hey, when you're on lists that include the immortal MARC BULGER, you know you're doing something right, baby! OK, all kidding aside, the ascension of Watson, and his continued development as a decision maker (getting the ball out fast, running judiciously) have been a joy to watch. Right now, I'm sitting on a 30/1 ticket for Watson to win the MVP, so I am sitting on some serious value here, people!

Just keep winning games, baby!

Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.