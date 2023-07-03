2023 Houston Texans 53-Man Roster Prediction, Version 1.0

OFFENSE (16)

It's fun being first at things, and that's why every year, I do my best to make sure I am the first media member in Houston to put out a 53-man roster prediction for the Houston Texans. Sure, my parents wish I was first in my graduating class, or first to invent a phone where we can order food and play music, but this is the course I've chosen. Sorry, Mom and Dad!So, without further ado, with several days remaining until the Texans show up at the Methodist Training Center for camp, here is my first crack at the team's 53-man roster. Full disclosure — this will undoubtedly be wrong. You've been warned. Don't bet actual money on these predictions!Here we go:I haven't gone back and checked the actual truth ofwhat I'm about to say, but this feels like the fewest number of locks on the 53-man roster coming into camp in a few seasons, and I think that's a good thing. I think it's more emblematic of there being some real NFL players (or promising young ones) competing for jobs, than just a severe lack of talent in camp.With that said, let's fill out the rest of this roster. Right now, we have 21 spots still open, so let's go shopping for the minimum number of bodies we need at each position, and then we will fill out the last few spots at the bottom.We have enough quarterbacks, but we need a couple more running backs, with one of them being a fullback:Beck can also play a little tight end, which gives him the nod over one of last year's feel good stories, undrafted linebacker-turned-fullback Troy Hairston. Okay, onto wide receivers and tight ends:Brown makes it on the strength of his blocking (a key in this offers) and his experience. Jordan is as shaky an "add" as you'll see. I think tight end is a position where the Texans will be keeping a close eye on roster cuts around the league. Let's shop for a few more offensive linemen:Heck is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, and is about to have his fourth position coach in his career, a weird coincidence for a player whose dad is an actual, respected offensive line coach (Andy Heck, Kansas City). The most noteworthy cut here is Scott Quessenberry, last year's starting center, losing his job to rookie Patterson.OK, that gives us 24 offensive players. Now, onto the defense. Let's fill out a few more spots on the defensive line:That gives us ten defensive linemen, so probably no more room in that group. The most noteworthy cuts are Kurt Hinish, another nice undrafted story from 2022, and Jacob Martin, who is competing with a deeper group than he was two seasons ago, when people around here thought he could lead the team in sacks. Now, linebackers:That gives us six linebackers. With as much nickel and dime schemes as teams play defensively, that feels like a good number. We currently have two safeties and three cornerbacks, so let's go shopping for at least two more of each:OK, this gives us one spot to fill. I feel like Willy Wonka handing out a golden ticket! So, drum roll please.....Xavier Hutchinson, come on down! In all seriousness, I see so many reports about how Hutchinson was a steal in the sixth round, so I'll bet the Texans don't want to expose him to waivers. So there you go, your 2023 Houston Texans (as of early July)!