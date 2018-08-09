Weather Weekend: It Will Rain, but It Won't Be Blazing Hot

In Houston, we accept weather trade offs. We accept the humidity and heat in the summer in exchange for stellar winter weather. While others are shoveling snow, we're running around in shorts. We also accept the rain because it is great for our local plant life and the steam that comes afterward keeps us looking young...or at least that is what we tell ourselves.

This weekend will be another one of those willing exchanges. There will be plenty of rain in the area, but at least it won't be a triple-digit scorcher.

First, a quick recap. The first half of the week was fairly typical for summer weather in Houston. Highs were in the low to mid 90s with scattered afternoon showers and the occasional thunderstorm. Released from high pressure that dominated us recently, afternoon sea breezes brought tropical moisture into our area, which led to some moderate rainfall. Most days we didn't see much of anything but an isolated shower and still plenty of sun.