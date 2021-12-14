League of Women Voters Offers Webinar on Effect of New State Laws For Voters Over 65 and With Disabilities

In conjunction with The Arc of Texas, Disability Rights Texas, and REV UP, the League will present a one-hour webinar discussing the changes enacted in the most recent session of the Texas Legislature. These include changes to who can vote by mail, voting curbside and how assistance to voters who feel they need help will be handled.
In a press release, Grace Chimene, president of the League of Women Voters of Texas was quoted as saying:
“We want to get voters ready well before the March 2022 Primary Election so that they are not confused by or afraid of these election law changes. This webinar will be helpful for all voters, but especially those who will be disproportionately affected such as disabled voters and voters over 65. The March Primary Election is going to be an important election, with a large number of races and candidates. Our goal is to reduce any barriers for Texas voters.“
The new Texas voting laws were driven through the legislature by Republicans. Democrats have decried the changes saying they are aimed at diluting the voting strength of minorities and were especially designed to roll back many of the changes put in place in Harris County. There is now a ban on drive-thru and 24 hour voting as well as a ban on the distribution of mail-in ballot applications. The Legislature did back off what would have been a restriction on early Sunday voting hours — often used by Black congregations to get members to the polls.
In terms of voter assistance at the polls, the person assisting a voter will now have to fill out new paperwork that details their relationship to the person they are assisting as well as reciting under oath a statement that they did not pressure the voter into having them assist them.
If interested, you can register in advance for the presentation.