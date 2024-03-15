Threat Of Severe Weather Could Disrupt Rodeo-Goers and Commuters

Friday ushers in the start of this weekend’s wet weather with the chance of severe storms blowing through the Houston area during the late afternoon and evening hours — disrupting rodeo-goers and commuters on their way home from work.
Light showers peppered the region Friday morning but are expected to stop in the early afternoon, according to Space City Weather, granting a slight break from the soggy conditions.
This reprieve is not long-lasting, as strong thunderstorms could push into most of the central and northern Houston area between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. and persist until midnight.
The National Weather Service included portions of the I-45 corridor and the Houston area in the slight risk area, cautioning residents that hail may be the primary hazard on Friday. Meteorologists added that damaging winds and isolated tornadoes could not be ruled out.
Another opportunity to dry out could come on Saturday during the early morning hours. However, like Friday, wet conditions start again as showers are expected to begin around noon.
This rainfall will likely continue on and off Saturday into Sunday morning and possibly afternoon as the cold front that stalled Friday, causing the wet weather, is expected to push through the region.
Street flooding in low-lying areas is possible, as most parts of the Houston area could pick up between one and four inches of rain throughout the weekend.
