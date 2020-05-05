Monday Morning Rush? Not So Much.

Traffic on area highways on the first Monday of the state re-opening looked about like it did when Texas was "closed."

Last week, Governor Greg Abbott announced the re-opening of Texas beginning last Friday, which included restaurants, some office spaces and other venues at a reduced capacity. The Friday opening was mostly to accommodate places like the beach and restaurants over the weekend. But as we pointed out, the real story of what the highways would look like now that Texas was supposedly open for business again would be told Monday morning.

If you were one of those folks who were back to work on Monday like any other Monday, you were likely treated to a rather pleasant commute. The roads in and around Houston remained virtually traffic free all morning (see screenshot for proof). Even last Friday afternoon and evening saw some congestion on area highways not related to accidents or construction, but Monday morning was smooth sailing.

You can assume that as the weeks pass and businesses begin to get their employees back into their offices, area highways will begin to look more like pre-coronavirus and less like early Sunday morning during a holiday weekend. But don't expect it to happen quickly. For the moment, your morning (and probably evening commute) should be easy going.

Just don't get used to it.