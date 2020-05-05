 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Traffic on area highways on the first Monday of the state re-opening looked about like it did when Texas was "closed."EXPAND
Traffic on area highways on the first Monday of the state re-opening looked about like it did when Texas was "closed."
Google Maps Screenshot

Monday Morning Rush? Not So Much.

Jeff Balke | May 5, 2020 | 7:33am
AA

Last week, Governor Greg Abbott announced the re-opening of Texas beginning last Friday, which included restaurants, some office spaces and other venues at a reduced capacity. The Friday opening was mostly to accommodate places like the beach and restaurants over the weekend. But as we pointed out, the real story of what the highways would look like now that Texas was supposedly open for business again would be told Monday morning.

If you were one of those folks who were back to work on Monday like any other Monday, you were likely treated to a rather pleasant commute. The roads in and around Houston remained virtually traffic free all morning (see screenshot for proof). Even last Friday afternoon and evening saw some congestion on area highways not related to accidents or construction, but Monday morning was smooth sailing.

You can assume that as the weeks pass and businesses begin to get their employees back into their offices, area highways will begin to look more like pre-coronavirus and less like early Sunday morning during a holiday weekend. But don't expect it to happen quickly. For the moment, your morning (and probably evening commute) should be easy going.

Just don't get used to it.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.

 

Join the Press community and help support independent local journalism in Houston.