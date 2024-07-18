Your Guide to Houston Texans Training Camp, Which Starts Today!

Like a shotgun at the beginning of a long race, ESPN.com's Adam Schefter fired off this tweet this morning on X:
Go time, indeed, and if you care to get even more excited, here is a follow up factoid from the erstwhile Schefter, regarding Texans QB phenom C.J. Stroud:
Texans rookies and veterans report today to training camp, making them the first team to have all its players in camp, ready to start preparing for the upcoming season. Its go time. pic.twitter.com/twDsDpNJUf— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2024
If that doesn't get you excited, then congratulations to you for being a corpse who is actually able to open a website and read words. If you are appropriately excited, and wish to get the basics on Texans training camp, then read further, because here are the answers to some frequently asked questions:
Last season C.J. Stroud became the 8th rookie starting QB since 1950 to win a playoff game. Good news for Houston? Five of the previous seven QBs also won a playoff game their second season and two of them, Ben Roethlisberger and Russell Wilson, won the Super Bowl, per @EpKap. https://t.co/EqLLpI6fkE— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2024
When do the festivities kick off?
As Schefter outlined above, the players already came back into the building on Wednesday, but the first practice is Thursday morning, July 18, beginning at 9 a.m. The first few practices will probably be without pads. SportsRadio 610, which includes me, will be covering practice live for the first two weeks of the preseason.
When can fans check things out in person?
If you're a fan, DO NOT SHOW UP on July 18th to see practice. The first practice open to fans will be on Tuesday, July 23. Now, here is another "don't" — DO NOT SHOW UP on July 23, or any of the other seven practices open to fans without a ticket in hand. The tickets to the open practices were given out a couple weeks ago, and they went fast. All of the practices are sold out. All practices open to fans begin at 9 a.m., except for Sunday, August 11, which will take place at 4:30 p.m.
Why is there a HUGE gap in practices here in Houston early in August?
The Texans, as you probably know, will be playing in the annual Hall of Fame Game, kicking off the preseason for the NFL, on Thursday, August 1, in Canton, OH. The Texans' next preseason game is the following Friday in Pittsburgh, so rather than come all the way back to Texas, only to turn around and head north again, the team plans to stay in Ohio, and practice the week of August 4 in the Cleveland area. They'll return from Pittsburgh the subsequent weekend, and begin practicing in Houston at the aforementioned evening practice on August 11.
When does the roster get cut down to regular season size?
After the practices and games wrap up, with the final event being a home preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 24, GM Nick Caserio and HC DeMeco Ryans will take the next couple days to trim te roster down to 53 players. The deadline to submit all of the cuts will be Tuesday, August 27, 3 p.m. local time.
Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast, on Instagram at instagram.com/sean.pendergast, and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.