Houston By the Neighborhood: Live Longer in 77073

Visit TexasHealthMaps.com and input your zip code, then dig deeper to look at longevity by gender or race/ethnicity.

Want to live longer? Well it seems that geography could be a factor in longevity.

The number-crunching brainiac scientists at UT Southwestern Medical Center have dug deep into 1.6 million death records at the Texas Department of State Health Services Center for Health Statistics. They mined that mountain of data from Texas deaths between 2005 and 2014, breaking down the information by gender as well as race/ethnicity.

Texas' sweet spot is for Hispanics living outside San Antonio in Bexar County; they can expect (on average) to live 99 years! Maybe it's all the fresh air from the neighboring Government Canyon State Natural Area.