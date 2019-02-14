Houston By the Neighborhood: Walkability Scores

Seattle-based Walk Score does the numbers so we don't have to. Their algorithms measure businesses, theaters, parks and destinations within one mile of any address in the United States, awarding extra points for those amenities that are within a quarter of a mile. The Redfin-owned company also ranks properties based on access to public transportation and bike infrastructure.

Admittedly Houston — with its reliance on vehicles and affinity for road construction — doesn't fare that well, though we do have pockets that really shine: Greenway/Upper Kirby (walk 75, bike 56), downtown (walk 76, bike 58), the Museum District (walk 79, bike 72), and Neartown-Montrose (walk 82, bike 74) rank right up there. But in terms of being able to run most errands without turning a key in the ignition, Midtown takes home the gold.

So how much does it cost to live in Midtown and say buh-bye to traffic woes? Real estate prices range from about $125,000 for a smallish condo on Main to around $1.6 million for a single-family home in Angelika Landing. Let's take a closer look.

The jewel in the Midtown crown has to be the brand new three bedroom home at 211 Stratford. The architecture is minimalistic, German technology has been integrated, and the master suite encompasses the entire third floor. With interior and exterior design by Foscari Interiors and construction by Angelika Homes, it's a winning formula. Walk 85, transit 76, bike 71; listed at $1.6 million with Amber Gill-Garcia, co-owner of RE/MAX Grand.

Built in 2004, this penthouse unit at 2000 Bagby in the 15-story luxury tower Rise Lofts comes with extraordinary views from its 48 foot by 16 foot terrace. Soaring ceilings, proximity to Bagby Park and extra storage sweeten the deal; plus the sellers are conveying all the patio furniture, lanterns, fire pit, grill, plants and irrigation system. Walk 86, transit 94, bike 60; listed with Anthony Uptown Properties at around $1.3 million.

A two bedroom in the Edge Condos nets the usual amenities — pool, fitness center, media room and party room — but its proximity to public transportation makes this contemporary modern at 300 St. Joseph Parkway highly accessible. Walk 81, transit 91, bike 66; listed with Schindler Interprises at around $311,000.

Billed as a true New York City style loft, this property's open concept, exposed concrete and floor to ceiling glass windows back up that claim. Located on the light rail line and within walking distance of parks, eateries and running trails, this property at 2016 Main is one of our highest scorers. Better still, when all the construction is said and done, the proposed Pierce Elevated Park will be at your back door. Walk 90, transit 96, bike 71; listed with Homes Central Real Estate for $229,000.

If you always book interior cabins on a cruise ship, then check out this one-bedroom condo that's also located at 2016 Main (see above). It makes sense if your voyage plans are to spend most of your time taking advantage of on-board activities instead of holing up down below in the cabin; simply apply that same logic to this 737-square-foot smallish condo and live the life you want. Walk 90, transit 96, bike 71; listed with Keller Williams Signature for $125,000.

Learn more about Walk Score at walkscore.com and see how your own home ranks.