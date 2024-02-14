Navigation
Sean Pendergast

Which Houston Texans 2024 Mega Road Game Would You Choose?

February 14, 2024 4:00AM

With the Super Bowl behind us, we've now entered the NFL's offseason, and for the first time in a long time, Houston Texans fanfare feeling great about the direction of their favorite team. The Texans should field a better team in 2024 than 2023, thanks to one more draft class of young players and roughly $60 million in salary cap space to spend. However, exceeding their 10-7 record from 2023 won't be that simple.

The Texans' schedule for 2024 is a major step up in weight class, both in terms of the caliber of opponents along with the potential situations under which each game is presented. What do I mean by that? I'll explain in a second, but first, let's list the Texans' nine road opponents this season:

Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans
New York Jets
New England Patriots
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys

Now, that's an exciting set of teams independent of any "special game" possibilities. Lots of good quarterbacks, lots of good coaches, and a few aspiring playoff teams. However, for me it's the possibility for the following games that's really exciting:

Opening night at Kansas City
We explored the likelihood of this happening in this space earlier this week, but for those who didn't catch that piece — the Super Bowl champion opens the season each year at home on Thursday night in Week 1. The Texans are among the Chiefs' home opponents this season, and I would say they are among the top three most attractive opponents for a prime time game.

Thanksgiving Day at Dallas
When polling my followers onX, this was the game most Texans fans would like to see next season:
Last season, the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game was the most watched game of the regular season. Let's give America their proper dosage of C.J. Stroud!

London games against Minnesota or Jacksonville
The NFL has named host teams for their five international games this coming season, and two of the hosts for the three London games are Texans' road opponents Jacksonville and Minnesota. I think a game in London is the least likely of these scenarios. The only time the Texans have played in London, they defeated the Jaguars 26-3 in 2019.

Sean Pendergast is a contributing freelance writer who covers Houston area sports daily in the News section, with periodic columns and features, as well. He also hosts the morning drive on SportsRadio 610, as well as the pre-game and post game shows for the Houston Texans.
