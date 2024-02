Which Houston Texans 2024 Mega Road Game Would You Choose?

#Penderpoll — based on their road opponents this coming season, the #Texans COULD play the opening night in KC, Thanksgiving in Dallas, and/or a London game vs Minnesota or Jacksonville. Pick the one you most want to see them play:



VOTE: — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) February 12, 2024

With the Super Bowl behind us, we've now entered the NFL's offseason, and for the first time in a long time, Houston Texans fanfare feeling great about the direction of their favorite team. The Texans should field a better team in 2024 than 2023, thanks to one more draft class of young players and roughly $60 million in salary cap space to spend. However, exceeding their 10-7 record from 2023 won't be that simple.The Texans' schedule for 2024 is a major step up in weight class, both in terms of the caliber of opponents along with the potential situations under which each game is presented. What do I mean by that? I'll explain in a second, but first, let's list the Texans' nine road opponents this season:Indianapolis ColtsJacksonville JaguarsTennessee TitansNew York JetsNew England PatriotsGreen Bay PackersMinnesota VikingsKansas City ChiefsDallas CowboysNow, that's an exciting set of teams independent of any "special game" possibilities. Lots of good quarterbacks, lots of good coaches, and a few aspiring playoff teams. However, for me it's the possibility for the following games that's really exciting:We explored the likelihood of this happening in this space earlier this week , but for those who didn't catch that piece — the Super Bowl champion opens the season each year at home on Thursday night in Week 1. The Texans are among the Chiefs' home opponents this season, and I would say they are among the top three most attractive opponents for a prime time game.When polling my followers onX, this was the game most Texans fans would like to see next season:Last season, the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game was the most watched game of the regular season. Let's give America their proper dosage of C.J. Stroud!The NFL has named host teams for their five international games this coming season, and two of the hosts for the three London games are Texans' road opponents Jacksonville and Minnesota. I think a game in London is the least likely of these scenarios. The only time the Texans have played in London, they defeated the Jaguars 26-3 in 2019.