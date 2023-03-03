Opinion: As HISD Prepares for a TEA Takeover, T.H. Rogers Special Ed Parents Ask Now What?

"Relying on parent concern and the critical feedback received, HISD decided not to proceed with its PSI program transition planning process. Although HISD has the discretion to decide educational placement locations, HISD recognizes that parents were concerned by the PSI program transition plan. Therefore, HISD commits to keeping the community of PSI students at T.H. Rogers intact now and into the future. HISD will continue requiring that Admission, Review, and Dismissal (ARD) committees make determinations regarding students’ least restrictive environments (LRE). HISD will provide other information consistent with the laws governing the release of public information. Specifically, HISD will provide any public information regarding the T.H. Rogers transition plan to parents upon request, subject to any appropriate processes or limitations on releasing such information."



Amid the furor, trepidation and angst about what looks like the incoming invasion of the Houston ISD by the Texas Education Agency – thanks to Mayor Sylvester Turner’s heads-up at City Council – one further complication arises.Do any deals or agreements made with the HISD administration or board last beyond the takeover? While there are other less drastic options, no one is betting that TEA will just appoint another conservator or shut down Wheatley High School instead.Should anyone seek to pursue negotiations with HISD when all may be negated within days of TEA stepping in?This is of special concern to a small group of parents of special education students in the PSI (Preparing Students for Independence) program who after a Level Two hearing a couple weeks ago with the administration, remain unconvinced that the present administration is not going to boot them from the Rogers campus. So they’ve filed a Level III hearing request with the board.And what about the board? Will it be completely replaced, even though there are few holdovers from the board that got into so much trouble? Will the new superintendent be replaced? Millard House II seems more efficient, but he did himself no favors in a private meeting with T.H. Rogers parents when he blamed the TEA for insisting that special ed students be removed from the campus (a recording of that meeting has made the rounds).Should parents hire a lawyer at this point or would it be a waste of time and money? If the TEA comes in, will it immediately reinstate its version of “least restrictive environment” and send the dwindling numbers of special ed kids back to their home schools?A brief history: On November 15, Cindy Hoppman, executive director of HISD’s Office of Special Education Services, without any prior communication on the topic, wrote T.H. Rogers parents a letter saying their children would be sent to their home schools in the 2023-24 school year. Parents erupted, fueled in no small part by the wording of the letter in which Hoppman announced she was “excited” to share the news.By Friday, November 18 there was a meeting with parents at the school that HISD officials first tried to remove the media from (so much for transparency). Talented and Gifted students made a video in support of the special ed kids staying. Doing a 180, HISD's administration announced they were seeking input from parents. The change was “temporarily paused” in December when for the first time, parents were consulted. And in January, House wrote a letter calling off the move. But parents were still concerned, referring to a phrase in his letter about “into the future.”Flash forward to this February where several parents met with administration officials in a Level II hearing to ensure in writing that their students were safe at T.H. Rogers for all time. After about two weeks they got a hearing ruling. Unfortunately, it was one that didn’t make them feel especially better.To begin with, the letter from Dr. Khechara Bradford, HISD’s Executive Officer. Specialized Learning and Services, included this key sentence: “T.H. Rogers School serves three distinct special programs.”Well no it doesn’t. And that's your doing HISD. Don't you remember? HISD kicked out the deaf kids from Rogers beginning with the 2021-22 school year. So, all that are left are two populations: the Talented and Gifted and special ed students.Kind of undermines any argument that Bradford knows what she’s talking about.The other statement that Bradford made in her ruling that had several parents hooting with laughter? “The proposed transition from T.H. Rogers was intended to commence for the 2023–2024 school year and never passed thephase.”If you are told your child is definitely moving to his or her zoned school in the next year how does that fall under the umbrella of “preplanning”? (And what is preplanning anyway? How does that differ from planning?)Bradford's concluding statements didn’t have them feeling any more secure about their children’s status. She noted the parents’ concerns, committed to keeping the kids at Rogers now and into the future. But, and this is crucial, she also noted that any ARD (Admission, Review and Dismissal) committee determines where a child should be sent for the least restrictive environments.In the end whether this is TEA or HISD in charge — all the T.H. Rogers arguments for the future may be a moot point.Why? Because of the dwindling number of students in the special program with its special facilities at Rogers designed to meet the needs of some significantly disabled students.Julie Beeson, mother of 15-year-old PSI student Beau Aubin said in years past the program would get four to five new students throughout the year. Other than a few students sent over from the Lawson/Wisdom special ed program, there were no other new additions this school year, she said.After HISD ruled the T.H. Rogers special ed program would remain, Beeson said parents received notice that the school could begin accepting students. “We immediately heard that two new students are waiting to our program. For some reason the SPED department is blocking the process. It seems they are shutting us down by strangling our program through the war of attrition.”It’s still unknown if Commissioner of Education Mike Morath is going to pull the trigger and take over HISD. Asked for a statement, the TEA press room responded with the same one they’ve had for a while. “TEA continues to review the Supreme Court's decision in order to determine next steps that best support the students, teachers, parents, and school community of the Houston Independent School District.”Asked for a response from the HISD pressroom, there wasn’t even a no comment. Although, understandably, they are probably overloaded right now with all the what-ifs.There's every possibility that T.H. Rogers will end up being a minor footnote in the education wars. But it's worth pausing to remember that at one time it was something HISD was known and lauded for, and rightfully so. And that was because of ALL its students. The Talented and Gifted, the deaf and the special ed kids.All of them.