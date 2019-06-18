Houston By the Neighborhood: Traveling South Down SH 288

Imagine our surprise when, of the top most viewed homes on HAR.com over the past week, almost half of the interested buyers were looking at properties in Angleton, Rosharon and Alvin. So what's going on south of Houston that's getting all these lookie-loos?

The $815 million construction project that's been tearing up the Harris County segment of SH 288 since 2016 hasn't helped these neighborhoods any, with detours and nightly closures, but the 10.3 mile stretch between US 59 and Clear Creek to the south, near the county line, is supposed to wrap by February of next year. The SH 288 expansion is adding four tolled lanes, a pair of connectors to the Texas Medical Center, and improved functionality for commuters with direct-connect ramps in all directions at the SH 288/Beltway 8 interchange.

Before and after graphic for the SH 288 expansion project. Graphic by Blueridge Transportation Group

We checked in with Tammie Bell of TBT Real Estate, who grew up in Rosharon, attended school in Angleton and has been working in the real estate industry for more than 26 years.

"I have watched southern Brazoria County go from very rural communities to the growth we have now," says Bell, adding that Rosharon offers all the amenities of country living, with properties ranging from no restrictions, to some deed restrictions and even a few master-planned communities.

"If you are looking for a home on a residential lot to acreage, parks, trails, fishing or swimming, there is a community for you that will fit your needs. With easy access to [State] Highway 288 and the expansion project, [it] makes the commute into and around Houston convenient."

Bell lives in Angleton now and has watched the community grow over the years with new construction and rural subdivisions like the popular Bar X Ranch, where the average minimum lot size is a full acre.

"[Bar X Ranch] is a neighborhood that is its own little community, where neighbors help neighbors." — Tammie Bell, TBT Real Estate Facebook

Twitter

More shares reddit email



"Take a drive through the neighborhood to enjoy deer grazing or you may even spot our bald eagle. The neighborhood has two private fishing lakes, two pools, clubhouse, parks and campgrounds," says Bell. "It is a neighborhood that is its own little community, where neighbors help neighbors. It’s not every day you find a community like Bar X."

The average list price for a home in Rosharon is $313,272, with a median square footage of 2,713. For those looking to rent, the average rent is $1,932 per month. Check out this listing that's been getting a lot of views:

5002 Magnolia Bend Drive (25.4 miles from the Texas Medical Center)

Listed by Pat Griffin Realty for $379,900, this five bedroom home in the Magnolia Bend subdivision features a living room with a vaulted ceiling and sits on an acre lot with a fenced in back yard.

Other trending subdivisions in Rosharon are Suncreek Estates, Oyster Creek Country, Savannah Plantation, Suncreek Ranch, Robinson, Stoneridge Lakes and The Oaks at Suncreek Estates.

The recently listed property at 755 Rancho Chico Court in Angleton sits on a 1.83 acre lot. Photo by Tammie Bell

The average list price for a home in Angleton is $277,070, with a median square footage of 2,080. For those looking to rent, the average rent is $1,558 per month. See what buyers are looking at in Angleton:

755 Rancho Chico Court (48.2 miles from the Texas Medical Center)

Listed by Tammie Bell of TBT Real Estate for $277,500, this three bedroom home in the Bar X Ranch subdivision features a living room with tray ceiling, an in ground pool with security fencing, and a 20 foot by 24 foot workshop on the 1.83 acre lot.

360 Wagon Wheel Trail (45 miles from the Texas Medical Center)

Listed by Clark Realty for $399,900, this four bedroom home in the Bar X Ranch subdivision sits on a two acre lot with majestic oak and pecan trees, and backs up to Mill Bayou with a pier and fishing lights.

Other trending subdivisions in Angleton are Harvest Glen, Longhorn, Northridge and Blanchard.

The average list price for a home in Alvin is $263,620, with a median square footage of 2,113. For those looking to rent, the average rent is just $1,003 per month. Take a look at what's trending here now:

17230 Fir Road (34.2 miles from the Texas Medical Center, SH 288 to Highway 6)

Listed by UTR-Texas, Realtors for $370,000, this four bedroom home in the Algoa Suburbs Lettered subdivision in Galveston County features an above ground pool with custom deck, a 30 foot by 40 foot metal shop, and sits on an acre lot.

3934 County Road 962a (28.6 miles from the Texas Medical Center, SH 288 to Highway 6)

Listed by UTR-Texas, Realtors for $214,000, this three bedroom home in the Midas Estates subdivision in Brazoria County features custom kitchen cabinets, dark stained beams on the living room ceiling, and a fenced back yard with a shed.

Other trending subdivisions in Alvin are Bayou Trails Estates, Hooper & Wade and Brighton Place.

The graphic shows the potential for future expansion of SH288. Graphic by Blueridge Transportation Group

If these communities continue to grow, TxDot reserves the right to expand SH288 even further in years to come. Combining the Harris County segment with the Brazoria County segment brings the total cost of the SH 288 Toll Lanes Project to $1,063.6 million, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration. While TxDot contributed funds for the connectors near the Texas Medical Center, the rest of the project was financed by the private sector.

For more information about the SH 288 expansion, visit drive288.com.