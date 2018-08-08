How Come the Left Never Had an Alex Jones of Their Own?

If you’ll indulge me for one moment, I have a conspiracy theory I’d like to share with you: Alex Jones knows his banning on social media platforms is the best thing that could have happened to him. Oh sure, when the camera turns on he’ll play the role of the aggrieved truth seeker, but he knows that any attention is good attention, and it’s not as if he didn’t crawl his way from obscurity once. No, this has probably been a very good week for a man who had to sell out to stay relevant in a world leaving him behind. But I come not to praise Alex Jones nor bury him. Let him and his gaggle of conspiracy theorist buddies play dumb and pretend what’s happening to them has something to do with the First Amendment; again, any publicity is good publicity, even if it means getting dunked on by the Twitter masses.

But Alex Jones new turn in the spotlight has had me thinking about something that has long bothered me: why is there no left-wing equivalent to Jones?

True, there are plenty of celebrity talkers on the left, with a few who even play characters. They fight their version of the good fight, playing their part as talking heads, saying whatever is needed to placate their base while also hoping that nothing too scandalous is dug up from their past. They serve their function as part of the political theater, but none of them quite scratch the itch the way that Alex Jones does for his fans.