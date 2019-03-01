For the Rockets, Tough Four-Game Stretch Starts with a Win

The Rockets are going to need a healthy Chris Paul to get where they want to go this season.

Chris Paul playing against Miami is proof. After Paul returned from his stint on the injured list, the Rockets were prepared to treat him with kid gloves. No back-to-back games for their talented if oft-injured point guard. But, with a difficult four-game Eastern Conference swing ahead, Paul decided he needed to play.

It turned out to be the right decision as the Rockets were already without Kenneth Faried, Eric Gordon and Iman Shumpert and the team lost PJ Tucker in the third quarter to an ejection. Still, behind Paul's 15 points and 58 from James Harden, the Rockets rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat the Heat 121-118 at Toyota Center, their fourth straight win.

This came on the heels of a lackluster effort in Charlotte, barely besting the mediocre Hornets, on the second half of a back-to-back travel contest that would normally take Paul's appearance off the table. But he understood just how critical it is this team develop some urgency down the stretch, especially in these four games.