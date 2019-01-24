Weather Weekend: Winter is Here for a While

The great thing about Houston winter is you can still enjoy a frozen marg because, well, it ain't THAT cold.

The cycle of warming followed by a stout cold front and much cooler temperatures behind it continued this week. We had almost spring-like day on Tuesday with warm and muggy conditions. But that changed rapidly overnight. A cold front brought with it a fairly strong line of storms that dropped anywhere from half and inch to two inches of rain in a few hours. By Wednesday morning, temperatures were in the 30s with a little remaining drizzle.

Fortunately, all the rain will clear out for Thursday and Friday, but the cold is here to stay for a while, at least what passes for cold in Houston. Let's be honest, even when it gets into the 30s here, which isn't all that often, we can still go grab a frozen margarita and not think twice. Take that, Yankees.