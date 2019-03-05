Rockets Eyeing the West's Three Seed

With a nearly-completely-healthy roster and a five-game winning streak, the Rockets seem to finally be looking like the team we expected when the season started. They still have a pair of tough games against Toronto and Philly staring them in the face, but we said they would do well to go 4-4 in their first eight games after the All-Star break. They are currently 5-1 in that stretch.

More importantly, they are making real headway in the race to secure home court advantage for at least one round of the playoffs. As of writing this, they remain one game back of both Portland and Oklahoma City. They lost their season series against the Trail Blazers and are 1-2 against OKC with one game left on the final night of the season no less.

While the Blazers continue to look solid, going 7-3 in their last 10, the Thunder have gone only 5-5 in their last 10 including losses to the Pelicans and Kings.