HISD Scrambles As it Admits Its EOY Assessment Data is Wrong [UPDATED]

April 26, 2024 12:04PM

Superintendent Mike Miles at a March press conference.
Superintendent Mike Miles at a March press conference. Photo by Margaret Downing

In the midst of contract negotiations, Houston ISD sent out an email today saying that end of year performances summaries have been "incorrectly calculated."

And to hold on till they get it right.

One teacher told us teachers across the district have received three emails about the appraisal scores being updated Friday.

"It was bought to our attention that AIM is experiencing an error that is causing EOY Conference SPOT summaries to be incorrectly calculated. We are expeditiously working with the AIM project team to address this issue and apologize for the inconvenience this has caused."
Screenshot

AIM stands for Appraisal and Incentive Management and is the site teachers log onto to acknowledge their appraisal scores and input student data to be used for their appraisal scores.

The appraisal system is a new one installed by Superintendent Mike Miles' administration this school year. It calls for repeated spot checks of teachers in the classroom.

In June of last year, HISD sent out termination messages to what HISD termed "a small group of employees. The messages were sent in error and those people weren't supposed to be fired.

HISD issued a statement to the Houston Press (in addition to the one it sent its teachers. It is:

HISD Response:

"The vendor HISD uses to manage the AIM data platform incorrectly calculated data for a subset of HISD teachers last night. HISD was immediately made aware of the situation, worked with the vendor to correct the issue, and all teachers can now access their correct score on AIM."
