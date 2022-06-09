Four Thoughts on Yordan Alvarez's Six Year Contract Extension

Slugger Yordan Álvarez and the Houston Astros are in agreement on a six-year, $115 million contract extension, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Contract kicks in next season. Biggest contract ever for a DH and $26M/year for 3 FA years. And Astros lock up a great hitter. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 3, 2022

the first player in franchise history to homer in each of his first two games and later set club records for homers within a player’s first 12 games (7), 11 games (6), 10 games (5) and five games (4). For is rookie season, in just 87 games, he hit .313 with 26 doubles, 27 home runs and 78 RBI while posting a .412 on-base percentage and a .655 slugging percentage.



PITCHING STAFF

JUSTIN VERLANDER through 2022 (vesting player option for 2023)

EVERY DAY LINEUP

The #Astros have acquired Cuban minor league IF/OF Yordan Alvarez from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for RHP Josh Fields. — Houston Astros (@astros) August 1, 2016

In the standings, the season is going just swimmingly for the Houston Astros. They've opened up a massive lead in the American League West, and at this point, it appears their bigger worries are more about seeding in the playoffs than the actual qualifying for the playoffs. They WILL once again be in the postseason, count on that, keeping open the door for a sixth straight ALCS.Yet, despite the excellent won-loss record, the team's everyday lineup is still kind of stuck in third gear. (For comparison's sake, they've operated with the gas pedal pinned in fifth gear since 2017.) As of the middle of this week, they hovered around the middle of MLB in OPS, batting average, and runs scored. There are reasons for the underperformance, but Yordan Alvarez is NOT one of them.Alvarez is beginning to heat up, with an OPS hovering around 1.000 and last week's American League Player of the Week plaque in his locker. He also has a brand new contract extension, six years for $115 million, that kicks in next season.This was a tremendous move by GM James Click and owner Jim Crane, locking up one of the best hitters in baseball for pretty much the rest of the decade at an extremely reasonable price. Here are a few thoughts on this deal and the big picture for the Astros:There were a ton of accolades and numbers listed in the press release, but I narrowed it down to a few of my favorites. Alvarez wasHe also established a new MLB record for OPS by a rookie with a 1.067 mark (minimum 350 plate appearances). Finally, since his debut in 2019, he has the highest slugging percentage (.585) and OPS (.959) in baseball (for players who've played in a minimum of 250 games).Coming into the season, Alvarez and Kyle Tucker were on the same contractual path, both under team control through the 2025 season. Like the Astros did with Alex Bregman three years into his career before the 2019 season, it made a lot of sense to lock up one or both on long term deals to extend the window of the team's nucleus in a cost effective fashion. Now, Alvarez is done. Reportedly, the Astros had been talking to Tucker about an extension, but talks recently broke off. Hopefully, they pick up again soon. For what it's worth, if they were offering Tucker identical money to Alvarez, I think waiting it out makes sense for Tucker, whose Gold Glove level ability in the field is a real difference maker, along with his productive bat.So here is a summary on the Astros' nucleus, and how long their key players are under team control:LANCE McCULLERS through 2026FRAMBER VALDEZ through 2025LUIS GARCIA through 2026JOSE URQUIDY through 2025CRISTIAN JAVIER through 2025RYAN PRESSLY through 2024 (vesting option for 2025)JOSE ALTUVE through 2024ALEX BREGMAN through 2024KYLE TUCKER through 2025JEREMY PENA through 2027.YORDAN ALVAREZ through 2028