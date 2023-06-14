Houston's Heat Wave Leaves Even More People at Risk

During warmer months, public health officials often ask for community members to keep an extra eye on fellow residents who are older than 65 and are considered one of the more vulnerable populations in extreme heat.
However, this attention may need to be expanded to two groups that have similar susceptibility to warmer weather: new Houstonians and younger residents, said Dr. David Persse, the City of Houston’s Chief Medical Officer.
“People may not expect it, but it is not uncommon for us to see the more critically ill patients early in the summer – whether it be a person exercising or working outdoors – tend to be younger, healthier, people who, under whatever circumstances, sometimes it’s their own bravado, think they can handle the heat,” Persse said.
Those who may have recently moved to the Greater-Houston area may be unaware of how high temperatures can climb, especially into the mid-to-late afternoon hours. This week alone there are several triple-digit days in the forecast and heat index, despite it being seasonably early for these highs, which usually come in July.
“A really simple and easy adjustment that makes a difference whether you are walking your dog, gardening or exercising, is starting this activity a little earlier in the day, taking a longer break midday so you can get out of the heat and then work later into the evening,” Persse said.
Persse said employers of workers outside should re-adjust their schedules accordingly too and typically do as they are accustomed to mitigating health risks to their employees amid these heat waves.
Potential concerns from spending too much time in warmer weather include dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke – the most severe.
Muscle cramps are one of the first signs that the high temperatures may be taking a toll on the body, if people do not stop what they are doing to hydrate, they risk heat exhaustion.
“It’s just this sensation where you feel exhausted, you are hot, sweating and just tired,” Persse said. “That is a big red flag that you need to stop what you’re doing and get some air conditioning or liquids in your system.”
When heat exhaustion is not addressed, it can then lead the body into heat stroke – which occurs when the body fails in its ability to cool itself.
According to Persse, the telltale signs of someone suffering from this is if their skin is hot and dry, they’ve stopped sweating, or they appear to be confused.
“This is when your friend, spouse, co-worker or whoever it is that is with you needs to recognize that you are starting to act a little bit goofy and they need to call 911; that is a true life-threatening situation,” he said.
If a person is alone, but still coherent enough to feel the symptoms of heat exhaustion coming, Persse said they should always call 911, try to remain on the line and flag someone down – if on a trail or near-by – for assistance.
When people are disoriented and they are alone or lack assistance, they could easily be unable to help themselves. Heat stroke causes brain damage and often can result in death, Persse said.
To avoid this, people need to adequately hydrate, reduce outdoor activity and wear light, loose-fitting clothing.
Persse said Houstonians should avoid caffeine, alcohol, sugary drinks and foods – as they are natural dehydrants and individuals may not know that they need to overcompensate with their water consumption.
There are also city and county resources that are offered to residents to keep them safe during these high temperatures.
This includes an on-going partnership between both Houston and Harris County Precinct 2 and Reliant Energy to open 22 “Beat the Heat” centers in the area located in libraries, community and multi-service centers.
Porfirio Villarreal, city of Houston public information officer, said people are able to stop by and step away from the heat if they do not have access to air-conditioning in their houses or do not want to run it due to the high cost of energy bills.
To help with the costs, Reliant and other companies or social service organizations provide relief funding to cover electricity for some households. Residents who may want to request this financial assistance can be connected with potential options if they call 211 or visit 211texas.org.
For older populations specifically, the city distributed 350 portable AC units on a first-come, first-serve and by-need basis for those who may be unable to come out to the cooling centers, Villarreal said.
“If you have a good relationship with your older neighbors down the street, try to take them out for dinner in the AC or to the movies, anywhere to give them that slight break,” Persse said.