NFL Week 7: Houston Texans Bye Week Watch Guide

There is no Houston Texans football game this weekend. The team is on a well earned bye week, after starting the season at 3-3. The three wins in six weeks matches their season win total from last season. As you all know, times have been tough. However, it's a new day, and the Texans will restart the schedule in Week 8 as a three point favorite in Carolina.Yeah, you heard me — the Houston Texans, a ROAD FAVORITE!In the meantime, you should still watch NFL football this weekend, because it's the American thing to do, Texans game or no Texans game. To aid in your viewing pleasure of Sunday's 11 game slate, here are some good reasons, Texans-related and otherwise, to tune in on Sunday Ticket or Red Zone Channel to the Week 7 NFL action:Bears general manager Ryan Poles has spent the last seven months bragging to anyone who would listen about how innovative he's been in making his deal with Carolina to let them draft Bryce Young, and allow the Bears to stockpile picks. It's annoying. Dude, your team still sucks. Go Vegas!This is a game where it doesn't matter who wins, the Texans can't lose. If Cleveland wins, the Texans have a leg up on the Colts in the AFC South. If Indy wins, that helps the value of the Browns' first round pick, which the Texans own.Bill O'Brien is the Patriots offensive coordinator. The Patriots offense is the worst in football. Is there ever a bad time to root against Bill O'Brien?The New Yorkers who root for the Giants are generally the same ones who root for the Yankees. We hate the Yankees. Go Commanders!I have nothing on this one, except (a) you can scout the Texans' Week 9 opponent in the Bucs, and (b) I will be at this game, in person! Yay me!Detroit is the blueprint for the Texans. They were picking in the top five in the draft several years in a row, assembled some young talent, have a high energy former player as a head coach, and they are now one of the favorites to come out of the NFC to play in the Super Bowl.Hey, we like rooting for players with the last name Watt, right? Well, the Steelers have a Watt, and he is good at football, and his name is T.J.The Texans play the Cardinals in Week 11. If you'd like a chance to scout them, have at it. This is the least interesting game of the weekend.Broncos head coach Sean Payton is one of the easiest people in the NFL to hate. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is the corniest player in league history. I would root for the Taliban against Payton and Wilson.Not sure if you heard, but Taylor Swift might be at this game.This is a possible Super Bowl preview, and furthermore, it's the battle between two former Alabama quarterbacks. The rise of Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama led to the transfer of Jalen Hurts to Oklahoma. Now, they face each other in prime time in the NFL.