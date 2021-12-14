Houston Hot Tamales List: 2021 End of the Year Version

However, a Google search on the origins of The Great Tamal can lead one down the rabbit of hole of when and where it first originated. Many people believe it was first eaten by the Aztecs and that seems as good an origin story as any so we'll stick with that. What most culinary historians and anthropologists do agree on is the fact that it was thousands of years ago in the BC.
In the AD, it became a Christmas tradition for many Mexican families and tamaladas have become an important part of the holiday season for loved ones to come together, with families being very stringent in the fillings and preparations that make the holiday fare their own.
However, making tamales is no easy task and many of us don't have abuelitas and tias to school us in the technique. Fortunately, we live in a city with a large Hispanic population, hundreds of Mexican restaurants and taquerias galore. Because of its seasonal popularity, the acquisition of enough tamales to feed a crowd can be difficult and the dreaded Sold Out sign is not uncommon. We recommend that tamal epicures put their orders in early or pick up a few dozen to freeze. Having a freezerful of golden tamales is a happy thing when dinner needs to be quick and easy.
We have a list of places, some fancy, some modest, that have tamales of various types and price ranges. Whether you like them skinny or fat, with spicy pork or shredded beef, there's a tamal on this list that will please everyone.
Alamo Tamales and Taco
809 Berry
713-692-6363
alamotamale.net
This tamale restaurant routinely gets voted "Best Tamales in Houston" by a number of publications and customers have a choice between handmade and machine-made. Also called The Original Alamo Tamales, the company has been around for nearly six decades, though it closed its Navigation store in 2019. Its popularity stems from the fact that the tamale factory grinds its spices from whole, adding extra fragrance to the tamales themselves.
Guests can choose from beef, chicken, spicy pork, cheese, bean and spinach. The handmade tamales are $15.99 to $16.99 and the machine-made ones are $9.99 per dozen, a good deal considering the rising cost of this corn masa delicacy elsewhere.
Alicia's Mexican Grille
Five Houston area locations
aliciasmexicangrille
This family-owned restaurant is offering its handmade tamales by the dozen, served with its signature sauces. The Chicken Tamales come with green salsa, the Pork with red salsa and the Con Rajas Tamales are a vegetarian option with poblano pepper and cheese. The tamales are $9.95 for six and $17.95 per dozen. They will be available through December 31 so they make a great snack for New Year's Eve. Orders must be made 24 hours in advance.
Its sister restaurant, Galiana's, 24110 Northwest Freeway, is offering the same tamales at its location in Cypress.
Arnaldo Richards' Picos
3601 Kirby
832-831-9940
picos.net
It is also offering two dessert flavors like the Chocolate Tamal and the Tamal de Elote. Both are gluten-free.
Balderas Tamale Factory
12139 Jones
281-970-6807
balderastamalefactory.com
This local Mexican restaurant is consistent with its skinny tamales by the dozen and has been a favorite for Cypress area residents from its beginnings on Grant Road to its relocation down the street on Jones. It sells tamales by the dozen for $15, a recent hike from its previous cost in the $10 range. Blame it on inflation but it's going to cost a bit more to feed the family tamales this holiday season. Tamales are available in chicken, beef and pork. The beef and pork can be ordered spicy as well.
JQ's Tex Mex BBQ
1201 Oliver
jqstexmexbbq.com
Texas Monthly excited, owners Joseph Quellar and Cindy Conde are very busy this season making thousands of tamales to fill the holiday orders. However, online orders must be in by December 17.
JQ's will be at Urban South Brewing, 1201 Oliver, December 18 and will have its first round of orders ready after 5 p.m. It will also have orders for pick up December 24. The brisket or pork tamales are $24 per dozen and the bean and cheese are $20.
Maize
14795 Memorial
346-409-2733
maizehouston.com
Maize is offering three classic variations. The Rajas Tamales are made with queso fresco and the Pork Tamales are served with adobo rojo. There's also Chicken Tamales with salsa de tomate. In keeping with Saldana's commitment to authentic Mexican ingredients, the tamales are made with nixtamalized masa which is ground on site. They can be ordered by the half dozen for $12 or the dozen for $24. The last day to order is December 23 and the last day for pick-up is December 24 but you might want to get them a little earlier than that. The orders must be made at least 24 hours in advance.
Molina's Cantina
Three Greater Houston locations
molinascantina.com
Momma's Tamales
5214 Cedar
eattamales.com
While this tamale shop has a storefront in Bellaire where customers can pick up tamales, its also has ten farmers market pick-up spots at various times during the week and weekend. Urban Harvest, 2752 Buffalo Speedway, is one of its busier spots but it also sets up at the Tomball Farmers Market and ones in Cypress, Richmond and Fulshear as well.
The tamales are available in pork, chicken, jalapeno and cheese, spinach and cheese, black bean and cheese for $8 per half dozen and $14 for a dozen. Customers can get a mix for $15 per dozen. It has convenient online ordering.
The Original Ninfa's
2704 Navigation
1700 Post Oak
ninfas.com
Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen
1140 Eldridge Parkway
6401 Woodway
sylviasenchiladas.com
For those who don't have an invitation to a tamalada this year, Sylvia's is hosting one December 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eldridge location. Casares will be teaching attendees the art of tamal making and the tamales will be packaged to take home after the event.
The cost is $65 per person but there is an extra charge depending on the number of tamales (minimum one dozen per person). Both locations offer opportunities for private tamaladas. For more information on pricing for a private event, call the Eldridge location at 832-230-3842.
Teotihuacan Mexican Cafe
Four locations
teomexicancafe.com
There are now four locations of this much-loved Mexican restaurant in Houston, including two on Irvington Boulevard. It is selling its tamales for $14.99 per dozen and customers can choose up to two different flavors per dozen. Choices include pork with red sauce, chicken with green sauce or rajas with poblano peppers and cheese. There is also a sweet version with raisins and sugar. Selection may vary by location. Orders can be made by phone or in person.
URBE
1101 Uptown Park Boulevard
713-726-8273
urbehouston.com
James Beard Award-winning chef Hugo Ortega's newest concept focuses on the street foods of Mexico and the tamales can be ordered by the dozen for take-out at his uptown restaurant. It is offering Puerco con Adobo (pork in adobo sauce) or Pecho de Res (brisket) for $24 a dozen. The restaurant offers online ordering.