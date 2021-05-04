Staying In This Mother's Day? These Houston Restaurants Are Offering Mother's Day To-Go 2021

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Dining at home this Mother's Day? These Houston restaurants are offering special Mother's Day takeout packages, curbside menus and easy to-go options for the special mom figures in your life.

a’Bouzy, 2300 Westheimer

Spoil mom with DR Delicacy Premium Hackleback Sturgeon Caviar served with traditional accoutrements, two crystal Veuve Clicquot champagne flutes and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut NV for $94. Take-out only, limited availability. Call 713-722-6899 to preorder.

Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd, 713-521-2239

Chef Hugo Ortega will offer a special three-course menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., available for takeout and with choices including crawfish risotto, hanger steak bistro benedict and flourless chocolate cake, among others. Cost is $52 per person, $15 for children ages 10 and under.

Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, 832-879-2802

Order takeout to enjoy chef Philippe Verpiand’s special three-course prix fixe menu at home ($46 per person). The restaurant will be open beginning at 11 a.m. with features including deviled eggs with crumbled bacon and fresh herbs, lobster bisque, flat iron steak with Bordelaise sauce and sunny-side-up egg, and creamy Tahitian creme brulee.

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak, 713-622-9996

Chef Hugo Ortega’s coastal Mexican restaurant will be offering a three-course menu for $52 per person and $15 per child ages 10 and under. Curbside pickup is available for features including creamy lobster soup, wood-roasted Gulf oysters, skirt steak chilaquiles, Mexican chocolate tres leches and more.

CRU, 2800 Kirby, 713-528-9463, 9595 Six Pines, 281-465-9463

You can order CRU’s menu to go as well as a special Take Home Brunch for Two for $80. The package includes two appetizers, two entrees, and two desserts. Plus, CRU is offering a mimosa kit good for eight servings for $25. Deadline for take home orders is Saturday, May 8 at 4 p.m.

Dish Society

Those looking to dine at home can order curbside pickup and delivery. Choose from brunch favorites like fried chicken and house buttermilk biscuits or pork belly hash, or opt for a farm-to-table family meal, designed to feed three adults or two adults and two kids.

Ember & Greens Restaurant and Bar, 9403-B Katy Freeway, 713-465-3333

For Mother’s Day, mother and son duo Nadereh Ahly and Iman Yarjani are serving an a la carte Mother's Day brunch available for takeout (as well as dine in), with features such as Nutella & Rosewater French Toast, E&G Breakfast Tacos topped with matchstick fries and an authentic Shakshouka recipe. The restaurant is open for brunch 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, 832-668-5808

To-go orders are welcome for a special three-course menu from award-winning Chef Philippe Verpiand for $62 per person. Features include beet carpaccio, duck foie gras torchon, eggs Benedict with smoked salmon, beef tenderloin Bordelaise with poached egg and more. The restaurant will be open beginning at 11 a.m.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

The taco shop’s Taco Family Meals offer the guest’s choice of meat, sides, fixings and more. Take it to the next level with Fuzzy's to-go margaritas or a Chips & Queso Party Tray.

Hugo's, 1602 Westheimer, 713-524-7744

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a three-course brunch menu for $52 per person / $15 per child ages 10 and under. Highlights include tamal de cochinita pibil, lime-cured shrimp and pineapple-habanero aguachile, Yucatan-style catch of the day wrapped in banana leaf, lamb chops with mole coloradito, and flan de coco tostado. Orders can be placed for curbside pick-up, including wine and cocktail kits to-go.

Hungry’s, 2356 Rice, 14714 Memorial

Hungry’s will be offering its weekend brunch and mimosa kits this Mother’s Day, including a Chicken & Waffle Kit Family Feast *$30), Mimosa Carafe Kit for two ($15) and Mimosa Flight Kit for four ($30).

Landry’s Seafood House, multiple locations

Preorder a Four-Course Family Meal for four ($105) by Wednesday, May 5 at 5 p.m.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s will continue to offer its family to-go meals for $125 plus tax. The meals feed four, and each additional person is $31.25.

Morton’s The Steakhouse and Morton’s Grille

Morton’s The Steakhouse and Morton’s Grille will offer a dinner for two plus a bottle of wine for $179. Dishes include Caesar Salad or Morton’s Salad; two six-ounce Center-Cut filet Mignon and two Cold Water Lobster Tails and Creamed Spinach, Grilled Honey-Glazes Carrots or Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes and White Chocolate and Raspberry Cheesecake. Guests can pair their meal with a bottle of Raymond, “Primal Cut”, Cabernet Sauvignon or Decoy by Duckhorn, Brut Cuvee, Sparkling. Preorder before 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, pickup between 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 9.

Orleans Seafood Kitchen, 20940 Katy Freeway, 281-646-0700

Treat mom to a special Cajun meal, with everything from Gumbo, Etouffee, and Char-Grilled Oysters to Crawfish and Po-Boys. As it does every Sunday for "Family Day", Orleans will offer 20 percent off on all dine-in and to-go orders.

EXPAND Mix-and-match Phat Eatery favorites like beef rendang, curry braised oxtail, Kerabu prawns and flaky roti canai this Mother's Day. Photo by Kimberly Park

Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway

Phat Eatery is offering a customizable takeaway feast for the whole family, with five mix-and-match courses of Malaysian favorites for $68. The Mother’s Day Feed Me Meal Pack is available for pre-order only for pick up or delivery.

Pinstripes, 3300 Kirby, 346-297-1770

Mother’s Day Brunch takeout is available Sunday, May 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with standout items like the “Momlet” with egg white, kale, fontinella, roasted red pepper, goat cheese and avocado toast; Chicken and Waffles with maple syrup, sweet chili glaze, housemade whipped cream and jalapeño; and Lobster & Egg Bruschetta with Maine lobster, shrimp, soft scrambled eggs, grilled baguette and truffle.

Pondicheri, 2800 Kirby

Pondicheri will be offering a special takeout menu, available a la carte or as a package, plus curated Mother’s Day gift packages. Dine on Cumin Cheese Buns (airy raclette and local feta cheese puffs flavored with cumin and turmeric), Heirloom Tomato Mango Salad, Goa Pork Roast, Masala Mac ’n Cheese, Cookie Cakes and more. There is both an herbivore ($110) and omnivore ($125) package available. Guests can pick up all orders from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 9 in the upstairs Pondicheri Bake Lab + Shop.

Sticky's Chicken, 2311 Edwards

Sticky's Chicken is offering two Family Tray options for pre-order placed by Saturday, May 8. Both options are $65. Get 25 wings, choice of garlic rice or seasoned fries, and one pint of truffle mac & cheese; or go for choice of Chicken Over Rice or Karaage Over Rice, sauteed veggies and spring mix salad. Call or email getstickys@gmail.com to place orders.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 713-334-7295; 1140 Eldridge, 832-230-3842

For pickup, both restaurants are offering the Mother’s Parrillada, which includes mesquite-grilled beef fajitas, mesquite-grilled chicken fajitas, mesquite-grilled quail, four enchiladas of your choice (classic cheese enchiladas or chicken enchiladas with salsa verde), guacamole, rice, beans, tortillas (corn or flour), chips and salsa and tres leches cake. It serves four and sells for $79.95. (add four grilled shrimp for $9). Or try the South Texas Mesquite BBQ Picnic Pack, which includes a mesquite-grilled whole chicken, mesquite-grilled baby back ribs, Sylvia's famous potato salad, Mexican rice, charro beans, guacamole, corn tortillas, sopapillas and chips and salsa. It serves two-four for $34 or four-six for $65.

Tony’s, 3755 Richmond, 713-622-6778

This Mother's Day Tony's is featuring an abbreviated Mother's Day Brunch menu for curbside pick-up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($75 per person ($25 for children 12 and under).

Traveler’s Table, 520 Westheimer

Treat mom to Mother’s Day Brunch at Traveler’s Table, featuring a two-course prix fixe menu, including a Mimosa, Bloody Mary, or Mocktail for $45/person, available for dine-in and take-out from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Indulge in favorites such as Morning Churros, Custard Lava French Toast, and Breakfast Bread Pudding. The regular dinner menu will be available beginning at 5 p.m. Visit Resy for reservations.

Xochi, 1777 Walker, 713-300-4440

Treat mom to a culinary trip to Oaxaca, Mexico with a special three-course menu ($52 per person, $15 per child age 10 and under), available for takeout.Choose from tamal de elote, chilaquiles, ribeye con huevos, pescado in mole verde and more.

We will be updating this list in the days leading up to Mother's Day. If you have a restaurant to add, please send your information to dish@houstonpress.com.