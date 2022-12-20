Christmas and Hanukkah 2022 Grocery Store Hours

The holiday season 2022 is in full swing. Some of us are still wrapping up our gift shopping so the sour cream and applesauce for the Hanukkah latkes might be forgotten in the chaos. And Aunt Bertha will not be happy if there's no port wine cheese ball for Christmas Eve. For those last minute runs to the store, we have a list of holiday hours for Houston grocery retailers. And a couple of liquor stores as well.
Aldi:
Christmas Eve: Reduced hours / Christmas day: Closed
Costco:
Christmas Eve: Reduced hours, locations may vary / Christmas Day: Closed
CVS:
Christmas Eve: Regular hours / Christmas Day: Regular hours
Fiesta Mart:
Christmas Eve: Regular hours, locations may vary / Christmas Day: Closed
Food Town:
Christmas Eve: Stores open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., though some may vary / Christmas Day: Closed
click to enlarge H-E-B:
Wise folks fill up their carts early.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero
Christmas Eve: Stores open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Curbside closes at 7 p.m., Home Delivery closes at 6 p.m. Pharmacy closes at 5 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed
H Mart:
Christmas Eve: Open 8 a.m. 10 p.m. / Christmas Day: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Kroger:
Christmas Eve: Stores close at 7 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed
Randall's:
Christmas Eve: Store open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Christmas Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sam's Club:
Christmas Eve: Stores close at 6 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed
Spec's Wines, Spirits and Finer Foods:
Christmas Eve: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed
click to enlarge Sprouts:
We can relax with coffee and cookies after we shop.
Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero
Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for most stores, some close at 4 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed
Target:
Christmas Eve: Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed
Total Wine:
Christmas Eve: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed
Trader Joe's:
Christmas Eve: Stores close at 5 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed
Walgreens:
Christmas Eve: Regular hours, locations vary / Christmas Day: Regular hours
Walmart:
Christmas Eve: Stores open until 6 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed
Whole Foods Market:
Christmas Eve: Most stores open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed