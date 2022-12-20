Support Us

Christmas and Hanukkah 2022 Grocery Store Hours

December 20, 2022 4:00AM

Sprouts is open Christmas Eve until 7 p.m. Photo by Lorretta Ruggiero

The holiday season 2022 is in full swing. Some of us are still wrapping up our gift shopping so the sour cream and applesauce for the Hanukkah latkes might be forgotten in the chaos. And Aunt Bertha will not be happy if there's no port wine cheese ball for Christmas Eve. For those last minute runs to the store, we have a list of holiday hours for Houston grocery retailers. And a couple of liquor stores as well.

Aldi: Christmas Eve: Reduced hours / Christmas day: Closed

Costco: Christmas Eve: Reduced hours, locations may vary / Christmas Day: Closed

CVS: Christmas Eve: Regular hours / Christmas Day: Regular hours

Fiesta Mart: Christmas Eve: Regular hours, locations may vary / Christmas Day: Closed

Food Town: Christmas Eve: Stores open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., though some may vary / Christmas Day: Closed
H-E-B: Christmas Eve: Stores open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Curbside closes at 7 p.m., Home Delivery closes at 6  p.m. Pharmacy closes at 5 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed

H Mart: Christmas Eve: Open 8 a.m.  10 p.m. / Christmas Day: Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kroger: Christmas Eve: Stores close at 7 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed

Randall's: Christmas Eve: Store open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Christmas Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sam's Club: Christmas Eve: Stores close at 6 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed

Spec's Wines, Spirits and Finer Foods: Christmas Eve: Open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed
Sprouts: Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for most stores, some close at 4 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed

Target: Christmas Eve: Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed

Total Wine: Christmas Eve: Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed

Trader Joe's: Christmas Eve: Stores close at 5 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed

Walgreens: Christmas Eve: Regular hours, locations vary / Christmas Day: Regular hours

Walmart: Christmas Eve: Stores open until 6 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed

Whole Foods Market: Christmas Eve: Most stores open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. / Christmas Day: Closed
