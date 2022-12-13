Where to Dine Out in Houston on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2022

Christmas EveThe Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak
Score reservations for Christmas Eve brunch or dinner service, with the regular brunch and dinner menus available along with a few specials by executive chef Brian Sutton and chef de cuisine Jose Valencia. Christmas carolers will be spreading cheer at the restaurant from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington
Join the steakhouse for a Christmas Eve brunch or dinner, featuring Christmas carolers spreading cheer from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. as well as a festive reindeer for photos.
Backstreet Cafe, 1103 South Shepherd
Serving a three-course menu for $55 plus tax, gratuity and beverages ($15 per child), highlights include lobster risotto, roasted tenderloin in red wine reduction and chocolate tart with raspberry marmalade and pistachio cream. Complimentary eggnog is included and reservations run from
5 to 10 p.m.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith
The Creole fine dining restaurant will offer a special Christmas Eve menu, available by reservations only (713-522-9711) and with seatings at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Caracol, 2200 Post Oak
Christmas Eve dinner is a la carte at this coastal Mexican hotspot, with the full dinner menu from 5 to 9 pm. plus live music.
Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd
The Israeli steakhouse will be with its full menu from 5 to 9 p.m. Customers can partake in the menorah lighting every night at sundown during the holiday.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park
Etoile will be serving Christmas Eve dinner from 5 to 9 p.m., offering a three-course menu for $82 for adults and $28 per child (ages 10 and under), plus beverages, tax and gratuity. Dine on options such as duck foie gras au torchon, Chilean sea bass in lemongrass beurre blanc, duo de boeuf in Bordelaise and bûche de Noël.
Hamsa, 5555 Morningside
The modern Israeli hotspot will be lighting the menorah every night at sundown and offering guests sufganiyot (fried donuts) with their meal. The restaurant will be open on Saturday, December 24 and Sunday, December 25.
Hugo's,1602 Westheimer
Guests can enjoy a Buffet de Noche Buena, a special Christmas Eve buffet for $55++ per person from 5 to 9 p.m.
Kenny & Ziggy’s, 1743 Post Oak
The New York deli will be open on Christmas Eve until 8 p.m.
La Calle Tacos & Tortas, multiple locations
La Calle Tacos & Tortas locations will be open on Christmas Eve until 8 p.m.
Maize, 14795 Memorial
The Mexican eatery is offering a special four-course set menu on Christmas Eve for $55, also available a la carte, and available for to-go orders. Highlights include ostiones a las brasas, lobster seafood bisque, lomo de res, catch of the day, and bread pudding with rum raisin ice cream.
Molina’s Cantina, multiple locations
The cantinas will be open on Christmas Eve with the last seating at 8:30 p.m.
Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial
The Katy Asian Town favorite will be open until 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, offering its regular menu and holiday specials.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
The family-friendly San Leon oyster house will be open regular hours (reservation recommended) with menu specials, happy hour all day, and a Santa appearance.
Prego, 2520 Amherst
The trattoria will be open noon to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, offering its regular menu and nightly specials, including, Osso Bucco with local mushroom risotto, Parmesan-crusted Gulf Red Snapper with jumbo lump crabmeat and Veal Chop Milanese.
Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella
The restaurant will be open on Christmas Eve for dinner service only, with reservations available 5-9 p.m., serving its regular a la carte menu.
Rosalie Italian Soul, 400 Dallas
Enjoy an Italian-American Christmas Eve tradition, the Feast of Seven Fishes, from 5 to 10 p.m. at this downtown hotspot. A la carte dining will also be available.
Tobiuo Sushi & Bar, 23501 Cinco Ranch
The Katy favorite will be open regular hours on Xmas Eve.
Xochi, 1777 Walker
Xochi will be open for Christmas Eve dinner buffet ($55 adults, $15 children) from 5 to 8 p.m., with live music from Media Luna until 8 p.m.
Wild Oats, 2520 Airline
Family-friendly Underbelly Hospitality spot will host its Muppet Christmas Carol themed brunch on Christmas Eve, with seatings at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Bring your family and friends to enjoy the Muppet-themed menu including Al-Gonzo's Texas meat and cheese board, smoked turkey legs with Kermit’s Joplin’ John with crowder peas and Miss Figgy pudding. Reservations are $50 per adult and $35 per child (free for kids 3 and under).
Christmas DayBloom & Bee, 1600 West Loop South
The Post Oak Hotel restaurant is open for reservations on Christmas Day, offering a special three-course menu featuring Butter Poached King Crab, Akaushi New York Strip, Kurobuta Pork Tenderloins, Dover Sole and more for $95 per adult and $45 for kids under 12.
Cleburne Cafeteria, 3606 Bissonnet
With traditional recipes that date back almost 80 years, the restaurant will be open and welcome guests for dine-in or takeout from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Christmas Day.
Hamsa, 5555 Morningside
Kin Dee, 1533 North Shepherd
The authentic Thai eatery will offer a special menu on Sunday, December 25, with highlights including Roasted Duck Breast Panang, Shrimp Tom Yum, Northern Curry, and an all-new dish curated by Chef Miranda Loetkhamfu – the Tiger Cry Salad (Yum Nue, $25) featuring sliced steak with sliced shallots, green onion, cilantro, fresh basil, and roasted rice served with tamarind sauce and cucumber on the side. Kin Dee will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Christmas Day. Reservations are encouraged and can be made via Open Table.
Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial
The Malaysian street food spot will be open until 8 p.m. on Christmas Day, with its regular menu and specials including a Wagyu Beef Rendang Wellington — Rosewood Ranch wagyu banana shank braised in rendang curry sauce, wrapped in duxelles, prosciutto, curry-brushed house roti and scored puff pastry — on special through the holidays.
The Warwick, 5888 Westheimer
The elevated Galleria area restaurant will be open for Christmas Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
