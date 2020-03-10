 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
You might want to buy a pie this week.
You might want to buy a pie this week.
Photo by Margaret Downing

In Honor of Pie Day, Here's a Deal From Prasek's Family Smokehouse

Houston Press | March 10, 2020 | 10:02am
AA

In honor of National Pie Day on Saturday, March 14, Prasek's Family Smokehouse is offering a special deal on all its pies.

That's a $3.14 deal to match the Pie Day date.

Representatives of Prasek's dropped off three pies at the Houston Press newsroom — cherry, apple and buttermilk — and there are more varieties. So think about an inexpensive indulgence on the day. 

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >