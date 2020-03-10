In Honor of Pie Day, Here's a Deal From Prasek's Family Smokehouse

You might want to buy a pie this week.

In honor of National Pie Day on Saturday, March 14, Prasek's Family Smokehouse is offering a special deal on all its pies.

That's a $3.14 deal to match the Pie Day date.

Representatives of Prasek's dropped off three pies at the Houston Press newsroom — cherry, apple and buttermilk — and there are more varieties. So think about an inexpensive indulgence on the day.