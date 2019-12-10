Houston's Best Sandwiches: Italian Club at Revival Market

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!

It seems that, in Houston at least, a butcher shop that serves sandwiches is a damn fine place to get one. It seems logical given the meat prepared in them, but meat is only one part of the sandwich equation and there is no guarantee they will get the rest right. At Revival Market (550 Heights Boulevard), they get it all right with their Italian Club, from the meat to the bread and the rest in between.

Densely packed with meats including house smoked turkey, ham, pepperoni and crispy (key word) bacon, it is all you could want from a craft butcher shop like this one. The flavors are spot on and the fact that the bacon is crispy to the point of cracking in your fingers if you break it is pretty amazing. How often do you get a club with floppy bacon?

Arugula, tomato and pickled onion (I'm really into pickled everything at the moment) adds freshness and the ciabatta bun is a great crunchy-then-soft alternative to regular bread.

But, it's the n'duja mayo that packs the real punch here. N'duja is apparently a kind of Italian charcuterie that blends pork fat with herbs, spices and Calabrian chiles. If you watch the Food Network, you'll undoubtedly see someone using Calabrian chili oil (probably Bobby Flay) in some dish. It is quite spicy and adding it to the mayonnaise provides a consistently Italian flavor profile and a serious kick of heat that left my lips tingling well after I finished.

I normally stop at half when eating larger sandwiches like this, but I polished off this whole thing with a side of their incredible and waist expanding crispy potatoes (think roasted potatoes but fried at least twice and dusted with spice). It had been a while since I visited Revival. Now, I'll have good reason to return sooner.

If you have a sandwich you think is one of the best in town, hit us up. We're always looking for new options.