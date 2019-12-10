 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Revival Market's spicy riff on the club sandwich delivers big on flavor and charcuterie.EXPAND
Revival Market's spicy riff on the club sandwich delivers big on flavor and charcuterie.
Photo by Jeff Balke

Houston's Best Sandwiches: Italian Club at Revival Market

Jeff Balke | December 10, 2019 | 5:30am
AA

We are in search of Houston's best sandwiches because we love sandwiches and we love Houston!

It seems that, in Houston at least, a butcher shop that serves sandwiches is a damn fine place to get one. It seems logical given the meat prepared in them, but meat is only one part of the sandwich equation and there is no guarantee they will get the rest right. At Revival Market (550 Heights Boulevard), they get it all right with their Italian Club, from the meat to the bread and the rest in between.

Densely packed with meats including house smoked turkey, ham, pepperoni and crispy (key word) bacon, it is all you could want from a craft butcher shop like this one. The flavors are spot on and the fact that the bacon is crispy to the point of cracking in your fingers if you break it is pretty amazing. How often do you get a club with floppy bacon?

Arugula, tomato and pickled onion (I'm really into pickled everything at the moment) adds freshness and the ciabatta bun is a great crunchy-then-soft alternative to regular bread.

But, it's the n'duja mayo that packs the real punch here. N'duja is apparently a kind of Italian charcuterie that blends pork fat with herbs, spices and Calabrian chiles. If you watch the Food Network, you'll undoubtedly see someone using Calabrian chili oil (probably Bobby Flay) in some dish. It is quite spicy and adding it to the mayonnaise provides a consistently Italian flavor profile and a serious kick of heat that left my lips tingling well after I finished.

I normally stop at half when eating larger sandwiches like this, but I polished off this whole thing with a side of their incredible and waist expanding crispy potatoes (think roasted potatoes but fried at least twice and dusted with spice). It had been a while since I visited Revival. Now, I'll have good reason to return sooner.

If you have a sandwich you think is one of the best in town, hit us up. We're always looking for new options.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >