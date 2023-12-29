Openings and Closings : HiWay Cantina Debuts, Conservatory Galleria Opens Soon

HiWay Cantina
, 1201 St. Emanuel, opened December 23 in East Downtown. The Tex-Mex concept comes from Agricole Hospitality, the local group that operates Coltivare, Eight Row Flint, Vinny's and Lightnin's Good Times, the latter two of which are located next to the new cantina. Owners Morgan Weber, Ryan Pera and Vincent Huynh say they hope for it to be a welcoming space for locals and visitors and that they are striving for the new restaurant to be genuine, comfortable and exciting. A press release statement from the trio said "HiWay Cantina's food and drink menus have been approached with the curiosity, quality and care found in Agricole Hospitality's sister concepts."
click to enlarge
Everyone loves the fried goodness of taquitos.
Photo by Mikah Danae
And those menus are described as recognizable, familiar and adventurous all at once. Being that Houstonians are well-acquainted with Tex-Mex fare, the menu offers starters like chile con queso, chicharrones and a selection of guacamoles including its Guacamole Tropical made with mango, pineapple and passionfruit. There are three different seafood cocktails like Tuna Cebiche Tostada, Octopus Escabeche and a Seafood Campechana. Several salads are available along with soups such as Caldo de Pollo, Green Chile Corn Chowder and Guerrero Posole Verde.
Other Tex-Mex standards include Mesquite Grilled Fajita al Carbon, Green Chile Chicken Taquitos and a variety of enchiladas, burritos, chimichangas and tacos.
click to enlarge
A vintage and colorful decor welcomes guests to HiWay Cantina.
Photo by Morgan Weber
The bar program is inspired by the flavors of Texas and Mexico with an eye toward the tradition of tequila drinks along with other Mexican spirits that have seen a boom in popularity including mezcal, sotol and rum. No Tex-Mex restaurant would be worth its sal
without a good margarita list and HiWay has different options like its house HiWay Margarita, Watermelon Mezcal, Tall Texan and something called Hellfire which gets a kick from habanero bitters and Ancho Reyes Verde. There is also an array of Bloodies and Cheladas along with creative signature cocktails for which Agricole Hospitality is known.
The laid back vibe is set by vintage bar stools, traditional Mexican art, comfy booths and a colorful mosaic bar with a zinc countertop. There's plenty of indoor seating as well as an outdoor patio for warmer weather, which in Houston, could be next week.
Conservatory Galleria
, 5353 W. Alabama, is expected to open as early as January 2024. The food hall, which will open in the former Roxy nightclub space, has been a longtime coming with various investors and partners coming and going. In 2021, Houston hospitality veterans Roveen Abante and Chase LoVullo got on board to jumpstart the multi-vendor concept.
When it opens, there will be at least 10 vendors plus two bars serving beer, wine and craft cocktails in the three-level building.
click to enlarge East River
The upcoming East River development is transforming the neighborhood.
Photo by East River
,100 Jensen, announced three dining concepts that will be part of the first phase of the multi-use 150 acre development from Midway.
Kyuramen
will open at East River in summer 2024 in a large 4, 416 square-foot space next to Lick Honest Ice Creams. The concept serves three styles of Japanese ramen: Kyushu Shio from South Japan, Tokyo Shouyu and Hokkaido Miso. Founded by Gary Lin in 2014 in New York City, the ramen concept now has over 126 locations across the U.S. and Asia. This will be the second location for Houston. The first opened this past March at 9126 Bellaire Boulevard.
In addition to the traditional ramen, the menu features appetizers such as pan-fried gyoza
, popcorn chicken and Japanese fried oysters, along with an assortment of bao
.
La Cantina by La Calle Tacos
La Calle's street tacos are coming to EaDo.
Photo by Becca Wright
is leasing a 3,357 square-foot space at East River with frontage along the central plaza and the bayou park. La Calle currently operates three locations of its Mexican street tacos concept in Houston. It is expected to open in summer 2024.
City Cellars HTX
will reopen in a 5,000 square foot space at East River along Buffalo Bayou in spring 2024, if all goes to plan. The new space will be twice the size of the wine bar's previous spot on Binz in the Museum District which closed this past August to prepare for the transition.
The wine bar and restaurant was opened in November 2020 by Houstonian Daniel Wolfe. Its menu of global fusion cuisine and a well-curated wine list earned it regular customers while the weekend brunches became one of its most popular draws.
With a larger interior and views of the bayou and downtown Houston from the outdoor patio, we suspect that its weekend brunch will be even more fun. Along with an expanded food menu and cocktail list, there are plans for a speakeasy space in the future.
Leo's River Oaks
, 2009 W. Gray, is shooting to open late spring 2024, next to the River Oaks Theater, which is currently under renovation. Both concepts are under the Culinary Khancepts umbrella with the theater's lease having been taken over by the company's sister concept, Star Cinema Grill, in 2021. Leo's will have former Underbelly Hospitality chef Tim Reading leading the kitchen of the fine dining restaurant which will feature high-quality steaks and seafood plus a top-notch wine list.
Mayahuel
, 811 Buffalo Park, is another venture from Culinary Khancepts and is expected to open in spring 2024 at Autry Park. Inspired by the Aztec Goddess of agave and fertility from which it gets its name, the restaurant and cocktail bar will celebrate the flavors and spirits of Mexico. Culinary Khancepts has partnered with chefs Luis Robledo Richards and Atzin Santos to open the Mexico City-influenced concept.
Robledo Richards is a well-known Mexico City chef and and also a celebrity judge on Sugar Rush: The Baking Point
. He most recently opened his first Houston concept, Comalito, at Houston Farmers Market this past November and is the nephew of Arnaldo Richards, owner of longtime Houston restaurant Picos. Santos is the head chef at Limosneros in Mexico City, a leading restaurant in Mexican haute cuisine.
click to enlarge Ragin' Cajun
Po' boys are a bestseller at Ragin' Cajun.
Photo by Dominic Mandola
, 1725 Wirt, officially launched its lunch service December 13, though it opened this past October for dinner service and quietly added lunch in November. The original location at 4302 Richmond opened in 1974 and is still owned by one of the original founders, Luke Mandola, and his son Dominic Mandola. Several locations of the concept have opened and closed over the decades including the popular spot on Westheimer which opened in 2000. It shuttered in May 2020 during the COVID pandemic.
The new spot has both indoor and outdoor dining with a green space for little ones to play as parents enjoy some seafood and Louisiana favorites plus cold adult beverages. The menu starts with chargrilled or raw oysters, Buffalo wings and fried crawfish tails. Keeping to its south Louisiana inspiration, there is both shrimp & crab gumbo, chicken & sausage gumbo as well as boudin, jambalaya and red beans & rice with sausage.
click to enlarge
There's plenty of room to enjoy a NOLA-style good time at the new location.
Photo by Dominic Mandola
Its boils are always popular especially when crawfish season hits its stride in mid-winter. Having started out as a po'boy shop, there are still a number of seafood sandwiches including oyster, shrimp, catfish and crawfish. There are non-seafood sandwiches as well plus a couple of specialty po'boys that blend the Mandola Italian heritage with Cajun influences along with several pastas. There are entrees, both fried and grilled, plus a kids menu and desserts.
Signature cocktails start at $10 including an array of frozen drinks. There is a wine list and a selection of beer.
Ingenious Brewing
, 1986 S. Houston Avenue, will close January 6, according to its Facebook post
. First opened in Humble in 2018, the local craft brewery created small batch European-style beers, IPAs and the occasional hard seltzer. Owners Justin Gyorfi and Mike Broderick met in Pennsylvania ten years ago when Gyorfi was in the state for work. Broderick had been brewing already for 15 years in his home state, first as a home brewer, then professionally. Both hold science degrees so their friendship and business partnership seemed kismet.
Unfortunately, the COVID pandemic and a number of other factors, including a slump in draught sales, have led to the upcoming closure. Though the owners hoped to weather the storm, the Facebook post stated, "despite multiple rounds of loans and the employee retention credits keeping us floating, the outlook is even worse than when this started."
Many of the comments on its social media bemoan not only the loss of the inventive brews but also the friendly staff and comfortable atmosphere.
To Soc Chon
, 22453 Katy Freeway, had its grand opening December 5. It serves authentic Korean dishes such as beef bulgogi, Korean barbecue short ribs, pork neck bone soup and a variety of bibimbap including stone pot versions. There are starters such as seafood or kimchi pancakes and steamed dumplings.
Tim Hortons
, 13451 Northwest Freeway, celebrated its grand opening December 1. It's the fourth Houston area location for the coffee shop chain that was founded in Canada in 1967.
Restaurants Reported Open December 2023:
Albi, 1947 W. Gray, reopened December 6
Artisnas, 5745 Westheimer, opened December 4
The Best Stop Cajun Market, 806 Katy Fort Bend, opened December 11
Cinnaholic, 4798 Beechnut, opened December 8
Cocody, 1971 W. Gray, opened December 1
1891 American Eatery & Bar, 702 E. 11th, opened November 27
Golden Chick, 11702 FM 1960, opened December 18
Golden Chick, 6690 W. Airport Boulevard, opened November 20
In-N-Out Burger, 28320 Highway 290, opened November 18
Joe's Italian Restaurant and Pizza, 13203 Jones, opened early December
Junction beer garden, 8200 Washington, opened November 14
Lombardi Cucina Italiana, opened December 8
Monkey's Tail Conroe, 2017 N. Frazier, opened December 13
99 Ranch Market, 12220 Westheimer, opened late December
Outback Steakhouse, 10315 W. Grand Parkway S., opened early December
Piada Italian Street Food, 4846 FM 1463, opened December 12
Pichurro's Mexican Grill, 12215 Grant, opened November 15
Pincho, 0201 Katy Freeway, opened December 8
Shake Shack, 19677 Gulf Freeway, opened December 21
Spice Zest, 401 Franklin, opened early December
Tavola, 1800 Post Oak Boulevard, opened December 13
Tiff's Treats, 12333 Southwest Freeway, opened December 2
Walk On's Sports Bistreaux, 10001 Spencer Highway, opened December 4
Wild Oats, 1222 Witte, opened December 8
Yoyo's Hot Dog, 401 Franklin, opened November 29
Restaurants Reported Closed December 2023:
Acme Oyster House, 1201 Westheimer, closed December 7
Common Bond Brasserie & Bakery, 800 Capitol, closed late November
Local Foods Tanglewood, 5740 San Felipe, closed December 23 for relocation
Railway Heights Market, 8200 Washington, closed September
The Rusty Buckle BBQ Company, 22664 Community, closed temporarily (fire) November 23