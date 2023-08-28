This Week in Houston Food Events: An Island Wine Festival and Kolache-Fueled Back-to-School Special

All week long
Houston Restaurant WeeksHouston Restaurant Weeks will run now through Monday, September 4, celebrating its 20th anniversary and achievement of raising a whopping 18.8 million dollars for the Houston Food Bank in its two-decade run (with hopes to reach the $20 million milestone this year). Over 365 local restaurants are participating this year, including returning heavy-hitters like Brennan’s, B&B Butchers & Restaurant, Hugo’s and Rainbow Lodge, plus newbies including Eau Tour, Money Cat and Mimo.
National Sandwich Month at Twisted Grilled CheeseTwisted Grilled Cheese, 5555 Washington, 24811 Katy Freeway, is closing out National Sandwich Month with The Smokehouse Brisket for $10 all week long.
Monday–Friday
HISD Back-to-School Special at Kolache ShoppeKolache Shoppe is honoring all area teachers and school staff with 15 percent off their checks during HISD’s first week back to school, Monday, August 28, through Friday, September 1. Present a valid school district ID to receive the discount.
Wednesday, August 30
Oyster and Wine Deal at GolfstrømmenEvery Wednesday during the month of August, standout Gulf and neo-Nordic seafood spot Golfstrømmen, 401 Franklin, will give guests who purchase a bottle of wine one free dozen of chef’s choice oysters.
All weekend long
Galveston Island Wine Festival at Moody GardensThe Galveston Island Wine Festival returns and expands with a new location at Moody Gardens, held from September 1–3. Highlights include a Seven on Seven Seafood Extravaganza on Friday, Saturday’s Penguins & Pinot: Grand Tasting at the Aquarium Pyramid, a Freedom Stories and Bourbon Tasting salute to the military on Sunday, and a whole bunch more.
International Bacon Day Fundraiser at Snooze A.M. EaterySnooze A.M. Eatery is celebrating International Bacon Day with a full week of specials and community giving. From August 31 through September 6, all Snooze locations will serve over-the-top specials, with 20 percent of proceeds (up to $35,000) going to World Central Kitchen and its mission to provide meals in response to humanitarian and climate crises around the globe. Bacon Day Specials include Elvis-inspired Graceland Pancakes with fresh banana slices, peanut butter cream, caramel sauce, whipped butter and lots of smoky chopped bacon; Bloody with Bacon, Habanero Pork Belly Benny and more.
Sunday, September 30
Reggae Brunch at La GrangeLa Grange, 2517 Ralph, will host Reggae Brunch with DEM beginning at 11 a.m. with live music starting at 1 p.m. Admission is free and guests can enjoy $15 mimosa carafes.
New and ongoing specials