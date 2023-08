This Week in Houston Food Events: An Island Wine Festival and Kolache-Fueled Back-to-School Special

Houston Restaurant Weeks

National Sandwich Month at Twisted Grilled Cheese

HISD Back-to-School Special at Kolache Shoppe

Oyster and Wine Deal at Golfstrømmen

Galveston Island Wine Festival at Moody Gardens

International Bacon Day Fundraiser at Snooze A.M. Eatery

Reggae Brunch at La Grange

Fresh Corn Tamales at Hugo’s





Hatch Chili Miso Returns to Ramen Tatsu-Ya

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings: Houston Restaurant Weeks will run now through Monday, September 4, celebrating its 20th anniversary and achievement of raising a whopping 18.8 million dollars for the Houston Food Bank in its two-decade run (with hopes to reach the $20 million milestone this year). Over 365 local restaurants are participating this year, including returning heavy-hitters likeand, plus newbies includingand Twisted Grilled Cheese , 5555 Washington, 24811 Katy Freeway, is closing out National Sandwich Month with The Smokehouse Brisket for $10 all week long. Kolache Shoppe is honoring all area teachers and school staff with 15 percent off their checks during HISD’s first week back to school, Monday, August 28, through Friday, September 1. Present a valid school district ID to receive the discount.Every Wednesday during the month of August, standout Gulf and neo-Nordic seafood spot Golfstrømmen , 401 Franklin, will give guests who purchase a bottle of wine one free dozen of chef’s choice oysters.The Galveston Island Wine Festival returns and expands with a new location at, held from September 1–3. Highlights include a Seven on Seven Seafood Extravaganza on Friday, Saturday’s Penguins & Pinot: Grand Tasting at the Aquarium Pyramid, a Freedom Stories and Bourbon Tasting salute to the military on Sunday, and a whole bunch more. Snooze A.M. Eatery is celebrating International Bacon Day with a full week of specials and community giving. From August 31 through September 6, all Snooze locations will serve over-the-top specials, with 20 percent of proceeds (up to $35,000) going to World Central Kitchen and its mission to provide meals in response to humanitarian and climate crises around the globe. Bacon Day Specials include Elvis-inspired Graceland Pancakes with fresh banana slices, peanut butter cream, caramel sauce, whipped butter and lots of smoky chopped bacon; Bloody with Bacon, Habanero Pork Belly Benny and more. La Grange , 2517 Ralph, will host Reggae Brunch with DEM beginning at 11 a.m. with live music starting at 1 p.m. Admission is free and guests can enjoy $15 mimosa carafes.The seasonal favorite fresh corn tamales are returning to Hugo’s , 1600 Westheimer, beginning Friday, September 1 and available through September. Made with fresh corn masa, they come two to an order with tomatillo-serrano salsa,and housemadefor $12.Fans can stop by Ramen Tatsu-Ya , 1722 California, through mid-September to catch a returning fan–favorite, Hatch Chili Miso. The rich, smoky ramen dish features friedpork alongside hatch chile in three formats: wok-fried, powdered and infused into the broth.