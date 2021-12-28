Hidden Gem: Trattoria Pizza and Pasta

My own family has been fortunate, for the most part, but this past Christmas Eve our tradition of getting together with certain family members was squashed by concerns over elderly loved ones and the COVID infection rate among their friends. We respected the decision of these family members but that left us with no B plan. We felt like the family in A Christmas Story. The Bumpus' dogs had eaten our turkey, metaphorically.
I am ashamed to say that Trattoria Pizza and Pasta opened two years ago at the front of our subdivision and we had yet to try it. I had even written about it for the Openings and Closings column in the Houston Press. It's set in a strip center between Karma Kolache and Yummie, two other places that I have written about and actually visited.
And that's the situation we found ourselves on our first Christmas Eve without my husband's family. We didn't want to venture out far so we decided Trattoria Pizza and Pasta would be our Christmas Eve meal. My husband made me promise that I wouldn't complain if the food was subpar and I agreed. I would not do any whining about Christmas Eve being ruined, even if it was.
There was a family of eight decked out in Christmas finery and a smattering of other tables, most with elderly couples. I had phoned earlier to check on the BYOB status. The restaurant only recently began serving beer and wine but it still allows guests to bring their own vino. I was told over the phone that the corkage fee was $15 - a bit high for the 'burbs but not unusual for most in-town places.
Our server approached and we told her that we had a bottle of wine. A look of panic came over her face. She informed us that she was new and that she believed there was a $15 fee. We said that we were aware of that and then she disappeared to get glasses. Another waiter arrived, wearing a festive Christmas tree hat, and asked us if we knew about the corkage fee. We said that we did and he replied that he hoped we had a good time. As we were perusing the menus, a manager came over and again asked if we knew that the cork fee was $15 and we replied that yes, we were okay with it. Unfortunately, no one had yet to provide a corkscrew.
The appetizers arrived and we were impressed. The fried cheese was not an order of pre-frozen sticks but instead, five large slices of fresh mozzarella with a light breadcrumb coating. The calamari was a bounteous serving of lightly-battered rings and they were perfectly fried. The marinara that was served with the appetizers was on the thin side, which personally, I prefer. It also wasn't overpowered by garlic and herbs. Instead, it tasted mostly of tomato, a nice condiment for the fried apps.
When our entrees arrived, we were floored by the portions. We are not a family that usually orders multiple appetizers and now, we were faced with heaping plates of food. My 17-year-old son ordered a 10-inch pizza ($7.95 plus $2 per topping), manicotti ($10.95) and a side Caesar salad ($1.99). He runs track and cross country so I figured he could handle it. It was a little overboard but we had leftovers for later.
My husband had the Tortellini alla Vodka ($13.95) which was cheese-filled tortellini in a creamy tomato sauce. He enjoyed the simplicity of it and it was equal to my own vodka sauce, a pretty easy dish to make. My daughter's Chicken Milanese ($16.95) was the best dish and an interesting one, too. She's a big fan of chicken cutlets which is why she ordered the dish. However, the chicken cutlets were topped with eggplant cutlets as well, covered by a tomato-cream sauce. The eggplant and chicken were less crispy than mine and far more tender.
As we left, more families were arriving and we felt full of Christmas spirit despite the break in our annual tradition. We were also full of good, solid Italian-American food. No truffles, no acorn-fed pork; just a nice family restaurant with home cooking and decent prices. I wouldn't call it a destination restaurant but it's definitely a nice option for the neighborhood or anyone roaming the Willowbrook area looking for an Italian restaurant that is not a chain.
And it's only three minutes from my house.
Trattoria Pizza and Pasta
10211 Cypresswood
832-756-2829
trattoriapizzapasta.com