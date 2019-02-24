Houston Rodeo's 2019 Champion Barbecue Results

The results are in and after a lot of hard work, sweat and tears — not to mention the competition among more than 250 barbecue teams — it turns out that Operation BBQ Relief was the grand prize winner in the 2019 World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Hill County Go Texan took the overall runner up honors. Besides that, there were six other categories that barbecue teams could make their mark in.
The 2019 World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest Winners Are:
Grand Champion Overall – Operation BBQ Relief
Reserve Grand Champion Overall – Hill County Go Texan
Brisket
Champion – Circle D-A Cookers
Second Place – Operation BBQ Relief
Third Place – Hill County Go Texan
Ribs
Champion – Gulfstream
Second Place – Bottoms Up Cookers
Third Place – Lignon & Dill BBQ Team
Chicken
Champion – Metro Go Texan 2/Cypress Boys
Second Place – Texan Cowtown Cook
Third Place – Damnifino Team
Go Texan
Grand Champion – Hill County Go Texan
Reserve Champion – Lavaca County Go Texan
Dutch Oven Dessert
Champion – Tejas Barbacoa
Second Place – Cold River Cattle Co. Barbeque Team
Third Place – Texas Night Owls
Specialty Awards
Best Façade – Holy Cow Cookers
Go Texan Best Façade – Cherokee County Go Texan
Best Overall Theme – Floyd, Morrow & Larkin
Go Texan Best Overall Theme – Metro Go Texan 1 – Gridiron Cookers
Best Recycling – Blowin’ Smoke
Go Texan Best Recycling – Grimes County Go Texan
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!