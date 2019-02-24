Houston Rodeo's 2019 Champion Barbecue Results

Operation BBQ Relief was named the overall grand champion at the conclusion of the rodeo's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest Saturday night.

The results are in and after a lot of hard work, sweat and tears — not to mention the competition among more than 250 barbecue teams — it turns out that Operation BBQ Relief was the grand prize winner in the 2019 World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Hill County Go Texan took the overall runner up honors. Besides that, there were six other categories that barbecue teams could make their mark in.