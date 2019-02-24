 


4
Operation BBQ Relief was named the overall grand champion at the conclusion of the rodeo's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest Saturday night.
Photo by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Houston Rodeo's 2019 Champion Barbecue Results

Houston Press | February 24, 2019 | 7:41am
The results are in and after a lot of hard work, sweat and tears — not to mention the competition among more than 250 barbecue teams — it turns out that Operation BBQ Relief was the grand prize winner in the 2019 World Championship Bar-B-Que Contest at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Hill County Go Texan took the overall runner up honors. Besides that, there were six other categories that barbecue teams could make their mark in.

Hill County Go Texan took the overall reserve grand champion honors.
Photo by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The 2019 World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest Winners Are:

Grand Champion Overall – Operation BBQ Relief
Reserve Grand Champion Overall – Hill County Go Texan

Brisket

Champion – Circle D-A Cookers
Second Place – Operation BBQ Relief
Third Place – Hill County Go Texan

Ribs

Champion – Gulfstream
Second Place – Bottoms Up Cookers
Third Place – Lignon & Dill BBQ Team

Chicken

Champion – Metro Go Texan 2/Cypress Boys
Second Place – Texan Cowtown Cook
Third Place – Damnifino Team

Go Texan

Grand Champion – Hill County Go Texan
Reserve Champion – Lavaca County Go Texan

Dutch Oven Dessert

Champion – Tejas Barbacoa
Second Place – Cold River Cattle Co. Barbeque Team
Third Place – Texas Night Owls

Specialty Awards

Best Façade – Holy Cow Cookers
Go Texan Best Façade – Cherokee County Go Texan
Best Overall Theme – Floyd, Morrow & Larkin
Go Texan Best Overall Theme – Metro Go Texan 1 – Gridiron Cookers
Best Recycling – Blowin’ Smoke
Go Texan Best Recycling – Grimes County Go Texan

 
