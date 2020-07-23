Cheer on the Astros with These Houston Game Day and Opening Weekend Food and Drink Specials

Hit the patio at Monkey's Tail and enjoy $1 dogs every Tuesday and Wednesday during Astros games.

Baseball may look a little bit different this year, but nevertheless, the Houston Astros are back — and so are the Game Day and Opening Weekend food and drink specials from these Houston spots. From opening weekend “Take It Back Tinis” to $1 Dog Nights, here’s how you dine-in, takeout and cheer on the ‘Stros as they open take on the Seattle Mariners on Friday, July 24 (and even on game days all season long).

The "Bregman Burger Special" will be available during all Astros games at Loch Bar.

The Bagel Shop Bakery, 9720 Hillcroft

For one day only, The Bagel Shop Bakery will be selling its blue and orange Astros bagels to celebrate the first regular-season Astros game.



Burger Joint, 2703 Montrose, 2002 North Shepherd

To celebrate our ‘Stros, all guests dining in will receive a free milkshake with every Astros home run this weekend. In addition, the Burger Joint will be serving its Crush City Dreamcicle Shakes Friday through Sunday.

Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer

The River Oaks District seafood tavern is rolling out Game Day specials in time for opening day. During all Astros games, guests can enjoy the “Bregman Burger Special” which is the signature Loch burger with fries for $10. Drink specials include $4 Crawford Bock drafts, 7th inning stretch shots and as an added bonus, patrons seated at bar tops will receive the bar’s famed Hoof shots for every Astros home run.

Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton

Every Tuesday and Wednesday during Astros games, guests can enjoy dollar dog night, featuring $1 dogs with your choice of mayo, mustard, ketchup, relish, and/or onions, and add-ons from chili and queso ($1 each) to jalapeño and cheddar jack cheese (50 cents each).

The Original Ninfa’s, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak

Ninfa’s will be offering the Astros Margarita — a carrot margarita with a jicama star garnish and a salted rim for $10 – during Astros games at both locations. Happy hour will also be featured during all games this season, with specials including $7 cocktails, $5 sangria ($16 pitcher), $5 wines and $4 cervezas.

Pizzitola’s BBQ, 1703 Shepherd

Houston’s Home for Spare Ribs invites you to watch the Astros from your “Home” Plate and enjoy its $65 Opening Day Takeout Package, featuring smoked brisket queso and chips, a slab of pork spare ribs, six pulled chicken tacos, Cracker Jacks, a six-pack of Crawford Bach and a mystery gift card. The special is available for dine-in and takout. Call 713-227-2283 to reserve.

Present Company, 1318 Westheimer

This opening weekend, the fun-loving spot will offer $8 “Take It Back Tinis” and $4 Karbach Crawford Bachs, available for both dine-in and curbside to-go.

Weights + Measures, 2808 Caroline

Celebreate the ‘Stros Opening Day with $5 Dome Faux’m and Astro Dogs all day Friday.

