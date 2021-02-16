New Restaurants For Tacolandia and Avoid a Price Increase!

- Local
On March 2, the all new Houston Press Tacolandia Taco Stop will gear up, offering ticket holders the chance to pick up some great tacos from Houston area restaurants at Silver Street Studios from 4-8 p.m. that day.
And now, making the deal even better, today through Friday, February 19, ticket prices for Tacolandia will remain at $29 but as of this Saturday and moving forward prepare to pay more. And why would you want to do that?
In addition to the tacos, ticket holders will recive a beverage kit with an el Jimador margarita, pop the Korbel Champagne, or crack open an ice-cold 11 Below.
Participating Taco Card Restaurants:
Adair Kitchen
La Argentina Gelato
Batanga Tapas + Drinks
Bebidas
Betsy's
Blanco Tacos + Tequila
Bob's Taco Station
The Brass Tap - Mid Main
Candente
La Catrina Taco Truck
La Chingada Tacos & Tequila
Cochi’s Taqueria by Cochinita & Co.
Coreanos
Doneraki Authentic Mexican Restaurant
Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors
Fajita Petes
Liberty Taco
La Lupita Taco Restauarant
Los Tios
Soul Taco
Skeeters Mesquite Grill
A portion of proceeds benefiting the Texas Restaurant Association
All Guests must be 21+ with a Valid I.D.
