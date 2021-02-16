New Restaurants For Tacolandia and Avoid a Price Increase!

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

On March 2, the all new Houston Press Tacolandia Taco Stop will gear up, offering ticket holders the chance to pick up some great tacos from Houston area restaurants at Silver Street Studios from 4-8 p.m. that day.

And now, making the deal even better, today through Friday, February 19, ticket prices for Tacolandia will remain at $29 but as of this Saturday and moving forward prepare to pay more. And why would you want to do that?

In addition to the tacos, ticket holders will recive a beverage kit with an el Jimador margarita, pop the Korbel Champagne, or crack open an ice-cold 11 Below.

Participating Taco Card Restaurants:

Adair Kitchen

La Argentina Gelato

Batanga Tapas + Drinks

Bebidas

Betsy's

Blanco Tacos + Tequila

Bob's Taco Station

The Brass Tap - Mid Main

Candente

La Catrina Taco Truck

La Chingada Tacos & Tequila

Cochi’s Taqueria by Cochinita & Co.

Coreanos

Doneraki Authentic Mexican Restaurant

Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors

Fajita Petes

Liberty Taco

La Lupita Taco Restauarant

Los Tios

Soul Taco

Skeeters Mesquite Grill

A portion of proceeds benefiting the Texas Restaurant Association

All Guests must be 21+ with a Valid I.D.