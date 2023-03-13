Celebrating St. Patrick's Day 2023 with Green Beer, Irish Whiskey and Pub Grub

It seems we all got a little Luck of the Irish, because Saint Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday this year; and those looking to join the shenanigans can find food, drink and merriment across the city. Check out these Houston bars and restaurants celebrating ol’ St. Paddy this Friday, March 17.
8th Wonder Distillery, 2201 Dallas
The EaDo distillery is offering a green St. Patty's Day draft cocktail, which comes with a souvenir glass, for $10.88, and a 750mL Whiskey Bottle to-go plus two souvenir glasses for $34. The promos will run Monday, March 13 through Sunday, March 19.
Axelrad, 1517 Alabama
The easy-going bar will feature a special menu for the evening, including $1 off Irish Mules, Irish Coffees and PickleBacks (Jameson with a pickle juice pack), plus the "Celtic Cider Crush'' cocktail (Irish Whiskey, lemon, cinnamon syrup, apricot liqueur, apple juice, bitters).
Bobcat Teddy's Icehouse, 2803 White Oak
The icehouse will host a St. Patrick’s Day bash featuring live music, Irish dancers and bag pipers, flowing Guinness and boiling crawfish.
Como Social Club, 2 Waterway Square
This Woodlands social club will offer live music, a costume contest and handcrafted specialty cocktails like the Shamrock-a-rita and the Emerald Crush, priced at $14 each, plus views of the pool at The Westin Hughes Landing.
Cowboys & Indians, 519 Shepherd
From March 17 to March 19, the Indian and Tex-Mex fusion restaurant is offering its Luck-o-Rita (Jameson, Cuervo Silver, blue curacao, melon, agave, triple sec, and lime) for $10.
Cyclone Anaya's, multiple locations
The local Tex-Mex staple will be serving green beer and a special Jameson Margarita on St. Patrick's Day, available frozen or on-the-rocks..
Flight Club, 3515 West Dallas
The social darts experience invites guests to enjoy buckets of green beer and Pot of Gold cocktails all weekend long, Friday through Sunday.
Gatsby’s Grill, 2929 Navigation
The craft-casual concept by Gatsby Hospitality is celebrating the holiday with lots of green, from $4-$5 green draft beers to $7 Tullamore Dew shots on St. Paddy’s Day. All month long, guests can also sip a 4 Leaf Clover Club ($18) made with Tullamore Dew Whiskey, Lillet Rose Vermouth, raspberry syrup and topped with frothy egg white, and an Angostura four leaf clove.
The Goose’s Acre, 21 Waterway
Doors open at 8 am at this Woodlands Waterway Irish pub, with all day festivities including live music stages, Irish dancers, bag pipes, green beer, Irish pub grub and more.
Heights Bier Garten, 1433 North Shepherd
Heights Bier Garten will be celebrating with live DJs, green beer, games and specialty cocktails – including the tropical green drink Moon Rabbit made with Green Chartreuse, gin, pineapple, coconut and lime – all weekend long.
Hilton Americas, 1600 Lamar
Sip an Irish Slammer ($17.50), which packs a punch by pairing a pint of green brew and a shot of smooth whiskey, all weekend long.
Holman Draft Hall, 820 Holman
Celebrate St. Patty’s Day with live music, green beer specials, Jameson cocktails, swag and more. The live band, Mykawa, will be playing on on the patio from 8 to 10 p.m. and DJ Madsounds will rock out from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Johnny McElroy’s, 1223 Waugh
Hit the Irish pub’s patio for live music, DJ beats, green beer, Jell-O shots and more.
Kirby Ice House, multiple locations
Pop in any Kirby Ice House to enjoy green beer, Jameson specials, and live bagpipes and drums this Saint Patty’s Day. As it’s also March Madness, every TV in the house will be tuned in, with the bar opening at 11 a.m.
Los Tios, multiple locations
Guests can celebrate the lucky holiday with $4 green domestic beers at all Los Tios locations.
McElroy’s Irish Pub, 3607 South Sandman
McElroy’s will open at 11 a.m. with a party on the patio, music, pub food, giveaways, plenty of beer and more.
Marmo, 888 Westheimer
The Italian chophouse will be offering a special green pasta curated by executive chef Eli Jackson. Available in half and full portions ($18/$36), the dish features Scarpinocc pasta with smoked mozzarella, asparagus, parmesan fonduta and morel mushrooms.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th
The party pros at this San Leon favorite will toast to Ireland with a patio seafood boil, green beer, drink specials and a DJ spinning fresh tunes.
Pimlico, 810 Waugh
This Irish pub is home to a solid Guinness pour and rocking St. Patty’s Day party featuring live bands and flowing drinks.
POST Houston, 401 Franklin
On March 11, enjoy a day full of festive activities at the 62nd Annual Houston St. Patrick's Day parade, which will begin and end at POST. Guests can enjoy lawn games, food provided by POST food hall, Irish folk dancers, bagpipe performances, an outdoor flea market, live music by DJ Forte and more. This event is free and open to the public for all ages.
Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons
Saint A’s annual St. Patrick's Day celebration returns to the Beer Garden & Restaurant, rocking beer, food, live entertainment, a Shop Local market and more starting at 2 p.m. The event is free to attend.
Shay McElroy’s Irish Pub, 909 Texas
Irish owned and operated, Shay’s opens at 10 a.m. on St. Patty’s Day, with giveaways, drinks and a full kitchen.
Skeeter’s Mesquite Grill, 5529 Weslayan, 121 West Lake Houston Parkway
The neighborhood favorite is going green with $4 domestic green beers on St. Patrick’s Day.
The Waffle Bus, 1835 North Shepherd, 1540 West Alabama
On Friday, March 17, The Waffle Bus wil offer its Shamrock Shake (mint chocolate chip shake, topped with whipped cream) for $6.99 at both restaurant locations.
Willie’s Grill & Icehouse, multiple locations
The classic icehouse is offering $2 Green Domestic Beers and $4 Small Green Ritas to celebrate the big day.
Yard House, multiple locations
Guests can toast the holiday with green beers, draft pours of fresh Guinness blended with Yard House’s house beer (House Honey Blonde Ale, House IPA or House Cuvee) and Dublin Mule cocktails, featuring Jameson Irish Whiskey blended with Guinness Dry Irish Stout.