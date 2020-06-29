Abbott Throws Lifeline to Bars After Closing Down Inside Seating Again

On Saturday Gov. Greg Abbott wrote another in a long line of executive orders lately, this one allowing restaurants and some bars to sell to-go, pre-mixed drinks. This action follows his decision to once again close bars in Texas for in-person guests after the spike in COVID-19 cases.

In previous pandemic times bars were allowed to sell the ingredients of a mixed drink on a to-go or delivery basis and customers would assemble them at home. Now professional bartenders can actually mix the drinks for patrons. To do so, the bars must have a mixed beverage permit and the mixed drinks will be sealed.

Still, it isn't alcohol to go all by itself. Orders must still include food. And any customers looking forward to enjoying their alcoholic drinks once they get back in their vehicle need to think again. It remains a criminal offense in Texas to have an open container in the passenger area of a motor vehicle.

"The State of Texas is committed to supporting retailers, restaurants, and their employees," Abbott said in a press release. "These waivers will allow restaurants to provide enhanced delivery options to consumers during this temporary period of social distancing."