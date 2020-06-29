 
Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Abbott has kept busy writing those executive orders.
Screenshot

Abbott Throws Lifeline to Bars After Closing Down Inside Seating Again

Houston Press | June 29, 2020 | 4:30am
AA

On Saturday Gov. Greg Abbott wrote another in a long line of executive orders lately, this one allowing restaurants and some bars to sell to-go, pre-mixed drinks. This action follows his decision to once again close bars in Texas for in-person guests after the spike in COVID-19 cases.

In previous pandemic times bars were allowed to sell the ingredients of a mixed drink on a to-go or delivery basis and customers would assemble them at home. Now professional bartenders can actually mix the drinks for patrons. To do so, the bars must have a mixed beverage permit and the mixed drinks will be sealed.

Still, it isn't alcohol to go all by itself. Orders must still include food. And any customers looking forward to enjoying their alcoholic drinks once they get back in their vehicle need to think again. It remains a criminal offense in Texas to have an open container in the passenger area of a motor vehicle.

"The State of Texas is committed to supporting retailers, restaurants, and their employees," Abbott said in a press release. "These waivers will allow restaurants to provide enhanced delivery options to consumers during this temporary period of social distancing."

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 31-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

