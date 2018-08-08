Perfect Pairings: NOLA Desire and The Sweet & Spicy Pig Ears at The Hay Merchant

Ahoy! Next time you saddle up to the bar at The Hay Merchant, be sure to order yourself a bag of the Sweet & Spicy Pig Ears with a pour of the NOLA Desire Sour Ale, because this combination checks all the boxes.

When the bag hits the table try your best to remain calm. Slowly rip the sack wide open so there's no possibility at anything getting in the way. It's hard not to marvel in the sight; crispy ear slices laden with chewy, warm, fat pockets all generously packed in a sweet, spicy mix. As with all secret recipes, I could totally be wrong, but it tastes like sugar, paprika, a little less cayenne than paprika, and a touch of salt for old times' sake. This mix would be great on many things; but it's especially perfect with the hint of musky pork flavor that is lightly present in anything coming from the pig's face.

What better way to cut through all that savory face fat than with a Sour Ale.