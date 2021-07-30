Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get to Know the New Georgia James Tavern

Opening Weekend at Georgia James TavernFriday-Saturday, 5 to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 5 to 9 p.m. (Tuesday-Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m., and lunch hours are coming soon)
777 Preston
Georgia James Tavern has officially opened its doors in Market Square Tower. Stop by opening weekend to feast on dishes from salads and cast-iron steaks to sure-to-be fan-favorites like the Xavi’s Club, which pays homage to Underbelly Hospitality’s longtime butcher Xavier Salvador and is made with turkey breast brined overnight and then smoked, and pork shoulders brined for almost two weeks, then rubbed with molasses and smoked to make the ham. Matthew “Tally” Coburn, an Underbelly alum and current Georgia James sous chef, will run the kitchen as chef de cuisine; and pastry director Victoria Dearmond’s dessert program will be simple and comfortable, with highlights including a wood-fired apple crumble that’s an homage to the Georgia James apple pie.
Craft Beer Dinner at State Fare Kitchen & BarFriday-Saturday
947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk
State Fare will feature Parish Brewing Co. from Louisiana at its next Craft Beer Dinner, coupling the brews with a Cajun menu inspired by the brewery’s hometown now through Saturday, July 31 at both the Memorial and Sugar Land locations. Dine on H-Town Hot Fried Oysters with pickled sweet peppers and blackberry bacon jam paired with Parish Brewery "Sips Pinot Noir Black Currant" Berliner Weisse; steak frites with scampi prawns and truffle pecorino fries paired with Parish Brewery "Ghost in the Machine" Double IPA; and Irish cream crème brulee with espresso chantilly and fresh berries paired with Parish Brewery Reve Coffee Stout.
Last Call for Christmas in July at Present CompanyFriday-Saturday
1318 Westheimer
Present Company invites guests to sip frosty drinks for Christmas in July all month long. The festive bar will be decked out with a 20-foot inflatable Beach Santa on the roof and holiday decor, and beverage director Rex Nielsen has created a Christmas themed cocktail menu including a mini Christmas tree where the ornaments hold shots.
Dining Out for LifeFriday-Saturday
The annual Dining Out for Life fundraiser is back for 2021, benefiting Aids Foundation Houston now through Saturday, July 31. This year’s participating restaurants include neighborhood hangouts like Barnaby's Cafe, El Tiempo, cult favorite wine bar 13 Celsius and more. Each participating restaurant will donate either a set contribution or a portion of proceeds to AFH.
Houston Restaurant WeeksSunday (through Labor Day)
The first day of Houston Restaurant Weeks is this Sunday, running through Labor Day while supporting restaurants and raising funds for the Houston Food Bank. New to the lineup this year are exciting spots like Fegen’s, Xin Chào, and downtown’s The Nash. Peruse the entire library of participating restaurants and their HRW menus to start booking reservations now.