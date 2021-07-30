Support Us

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get to Know the New Georgia James Tavern

July 30, 2021 4:00AM

Georgie James Tavern debuts with a menu of salads, sandwiches, burgers, woodfired entrees and GJ's signature cast-iron seared steaks.
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:

Opening Weekend at Georgia James Tavern

Friday-Saturday, 5 to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 5 to 9 p.m. (Tuesday-Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m., and lunch hours are coming soon)
777 Preston

Georgia James Tavern has officially opened its doors in Market Square Tower. Stop by opening weekend to feast on dishes from salads and cast-iron steaks to sure-to-be fan-favorites like the Xavi’s Club, which pays homage to Underbelly Hospitality’s longtime butcher Xavier Salvador and is made with turkey breast brined overnight and then smoked, and pork shoulders brined for almost two weeks, then rubbed with molasses and smoked to make the ham. Matthew “Tally” Coburn, an Underbelly alum and current Georgia James sous chef, will run the kitchen as chef de cuisine; and pastry director Victoria Dearmond’s dessert program will be simple and comfortable, with highlights including a wood-fired apple crumble that’s an homage to the Georgia James apple pie.

Craft Beer Dinner at State Fare Kitchen & Bar

Friday-Saturday
947 Gessner, 15930 City Walk

State Fare will feature Parish Brewing Co. from Louisiana at its next Craft Beer Dinner, coupling the brews with a Cajun menu inspired by the brewery’s hometown now through Saturday, July 31 at both the Memorial and Sugar Land locations. Dine on H-Town Hot Fried Oysters with pickled sweet peppers and blackberry bacon jam paired with Parish Brewery "Sips Pinot Noir Black Currant" Berliner Weisse; steak frites with scampi prawns and truffle pecorino fries paired with Parish Brewery "Ghost in the Machine" Double IPA; and Irish cream crème brulee with espresso chantilly and fresh berries paired with Parish Brewery Reve Coffee Stout.

Last Call for Christmas in July at Present Company

Friday-Saturday
1318 Westheimer

Present Company invites guests to sip frosty drinks for Christmas in July all month long. The festive bar will be decked out with a 20-foot inflatable Beach Santa on the roof and holiday decor, and beverage director Rex Nielsen has created a Christmas themed cocktail menu including a mini Christmas tree where the ornaments hold shots.

Dining Out for Life

Friday-Saturday

The annual Dining Out for Life fundraiser is back for 2021, benefiting Aids Foundation Houston now through Saturday, July 31. This year’s participating restaurants include neighborhood hangouts like Barnaby's Cafe, El Tiempo, cult favorite wine bar 13 Celsius and more. Each participating restaurant will donate either a set contribution or a portion of proceeds to AFH.

Houston Restaurant Weeks

Sunday (through Labor Day)

The first day of Houston Restaurant Weeks is this Sunday, running through Labor Day while supporting restaurants and raising funds for the Houston Food Bank. New to the lineup this year are exciting spots like Fegen’s, Xin Chào, and downtown’s The Nash. Peruse the entire library of participating restaurants and their HRW menus to start booking reservations now. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
